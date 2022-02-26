Last updated on .From the section Boxing

In his last outing Okolie (left) stopped Montenegro's Dilan Prasovic in December with a body shot in the third round, marking a 14th knockout in 17 wins as a professional.

Lawrence Okolie v Michal Cieslak Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Sunday, 27 February

"More world titles, nine figures in the bank with residual income of seven-plus figures a year, established community projects, make my mum even more proud and set up my family up with their own businesses."

The words of WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie show he has a clear, unwavering plan of what he wants to achieve in boxing.

The next stop on the 29-year-old's journey to fulfilling those ambitions is a second defence of his world title against Poland's Michal Cieslak at London's O2 Arena on Sunday.

Cieslak has won 21 professional bouts, with the only loss a world-title challenge against Congo's WBC champion Ilunga Makabu in 2020.

"He's a top 10 boxer and, at world level, everyone comes game," Okolie tells BBC Sport.

"I'm prepared for a tough fight, but I'll always go in optimistic that I'll make easy work of it. It's win at all costs, but with a good boxing display, a knockout will come."

'I'll do everything possible to continue my reign'

In 2018 - on the undercard of Anthony Joshua v Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium - Okolie left the ring to resounding jeers after winning the British cruiserweight title on points in a scrappy fight against Matty Askin.

In a bout perhaps better suited to a wrestling mat - constant grapples resulted in Okolie being deducted three points for holding - there were was a feeling the tall and rangy boxer's awkward style was far from fan-friendly.

But Okolie answered those critics with five conclusive and consecutive knockout wins - all within seven rounds - to set up a shot at the world title.

The remarkable turnaround was then complete in March last year when he stopped Poland's Krzysztof Glowacki in the sixth round to become champion in only his 16th bout.

While admitting he has now won over many of those fans who booed him, Okolie acknowledges the fickle nature of the sport and will not rest on his laurels.

"I've seen fighters be amazing for 20 fights, knocking everyone out, then have a sub-par performance by their standards and they get abuse," he adds.

"I'm just interested in winning, winning well, having good reviews from my coaches and the people that work with me day after day.

"Winning a world title is not like a Grammy or World Cup which can never be taken away. The belt is still active and can slip through the hands if you don't make weight or don't give it your all in training.

"So I will do everything possible to continue my reign."

'Fantasist Briedis mugged off by Jake Paul'

Briedis (left) got a tattoo calling out social media star Jake Paul, who has a professional record of 5-0

Success on Sunday will move Okolie closer to unification fights and he says the most likely opponent is WBC champion Makabu, while IBF and Ring champion Mairis Briedis is another option.

"I messaged Briedis privately via Instagram and tried to arrange meet-ups and get something to make it happen, but the timings haven't worked out and they had other ideas," adds Okolie.

Briedis, who boasts a record of 28 wins and one defeat, recently hit the headlines for chasing a lucrative fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The Latvian, 37, went to great, and somewhat bizarre, lengths trying to entice Paul by getting a tattoo on his thigh calling out the American - an act which did not impress Okolie.

"I know what he's aiming at but some people are realists and some people are fantasists," says the Londoner.

"The realists understand you're world champion and the biggest fights to be made are unifications. A fantasist says that if I get a tattoo, a 5-0 guy might box me. It's ridiculous.

"I saw Jake Paul's reaction to it - he kind of mugged him off by pretending to not even know who Briedis is."

Move to heavyweight could come calling soon

Okolie has made no secret of his desire to move up to heavyweight in the future and become a two-weight world champion.

"It depends how making weight goes," he says. "It's going well at the moment and I'm at a better place than my last two camps.

"But it will be interesting to see if the last couple of pounds are easy to take off or not."

He would also consider taking on Colombia's Oscar Rivas - a former foe of Briton Dillian Whyte - who holds the WBC bridgerweight belt - a new weight division introduced by the governing body which sits between cruiserweight and heavyweight.

"Rivas is a good fight," Okolie adds. "He knocked Dillian down and even though he lost that fight, it would be a good measuring stick for me at heavyweight boxing.

"If I can first get the WBC cruiserweight, then bridgerweight will be a nice one to at least add to the collection."