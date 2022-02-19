Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Natasha Jonas knocked down Christian Namus twice

Natasha Jonas finally achieved her dream of becoming a world champion with a superb second-round knockout win over Christian Namus for the vacant WBO super-welterweight title.

Jonas - who has twice before challenged for a world title - dropped Namus with a brutal right hand in the final seconds of the first round.

The Uruguayan staggering back to her corner but just 28 seconds into the second round, she again hit the canvas and despite her protests, the fight was waved off by the referee.

It a deserved world title for a fighter who has achieved so much in the sport, a history-maker who has propelled women's boxing forward.

"I have been through hell and back. I've been through ups and downs," Jonas said.

"I can't even put it in words. People think I'm exaggerating when I say it means everything, but they honestly don't know the sacrifices, not just boxers, but every athlete goes through.

"My little girl is at home with my cousin - Mommy did it. This is for you, she's bringing the belt home."

Liverpool's Jonas was the first female boxer to compete for Great Britain and the first female to compete for Team GB at the Olympic Games.

She has twice come agonisingly close to winning a world title before.

In August 2020, Jonas drew with then-WBC super-featherweight champion Terri Harper in a fight many ringside observers had her winning.

Then 11 months later, Jonas proved her elite-level credentials when she lost a close 12-round decision to Ireland's undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

There was no heartbreak for Jonas this time round as she dominated Namus despite jumping up three weight classes to challenge for the vacant belt.

Clarke wins pro debut with first-round stoppage

Frazer Clarke cruised through his pro debut

Heavyweight Frazer Clarke made short work of his first outing as a professional with a first-round stoppage win over Jake Darnell.

Olympian Clarke, 30, unleashed a barrage of shots to the head and body against a fellow debutant who threw little - if anything - back before his corner threw in the towel after two minutes and six seconds.

Clarke, from Burton on Trent, captained Team GB's boxing squad in Tokyo last summer, winning bronze at super heavyweight.

Clarke - who has previously worked as a ringside security guard - admitted his opponent "was a bit of a soft touch".

Speaking to Sky Sports, Clarke added: "I understand there's a long way to go. I'm not quite where I want to be physically. It's just the start of the journey - I've got loads to learn."

Also on the undercard, undefeated super-lightweight Adam Azim demonstrated just why promoter Ben Shalom describes him as the most exciting prospect in British boxing with a stylish third-round knockout win over Jordan Ellison.

Azim was sat on his father's lap 14 years earlier watching Amir Khan fight in Manchester. Today, the 19-year-old was fighting on his idol's undercard at the same arena.

His elder brother, Hassan Azim, was also fighting on the undercard and beat fellow welterweight CJ Hall, while local fighter Bradley Rea - trained by Ricky Hatton - produced a devastating first-round knockout to beat Craig McCarthy in a middleweight contest.

Germaine Brown won the English super-middleweight title with a points win over Charlie Schofield and British cruiserweight Viddal Riley marked his UK debut by beating Willbeforce Shihepo.