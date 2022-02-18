Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Natasha Jonas (left) challenges for a world title for the third time in her career on Saturday

Natasha Jonas will be hoping it will be third time lucky in her quest to become a world champion on Saturday night in Manchester.

Jonas, who was a stand-out amateur, fell agonisingly short of becoming a champion in her world title fights against Terri Harper at super-featherweight and Katie Taylor at lightweight.

The 37-year-old now has a third opportunity to accomplish her dream against Christian Namus, with the vacant WBO light-middleweight title up for grabs.

"When I first signed to Boxxer, I spoke with Ben [Shalom] and said, 'I want to be a world champion - can you do it?' and he promised me that he could," Jonas told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Jonas is jumping up three weight divisions but weighed in two pounds heavier than her opponent at 10st 9lbs 5oz.

'Miss GB' also had to deal with a late change of opponent last week when Ewa Piatkowska contracted Covid-19, but Jonas is not complaining, having seen other opportunities to compete for a world title greatly reduced.

"Katie Taylor is in a two-fight deal with Amanda Serrano, [WBC light-welterweight champion] Chantelle Cameron is in a tournament. I'm not sure what [undisputed welterweight champion] Jessica McCaskill is doing and Terri Harper got beat," she said.

"So, it left a very slim choice and then Ben came to me and said, 'Look, I can get you [a world title fight at] 154lbs', and why would I say no?

"I've said I can't complain and be fussy about who it is - so why would I complain if it's just a little bit heavier?"

Taylor v Serrano - who wins?

Jonas was the first British female boxer to qualify for an Olympics and has a long history with Taylor having been beaten by the Irishwoman at the London 2012 Games and then in the pro ranks last year.

Taylor, who many consider to be one of the greatest female fighters on the planet, will defend her undisputed lightweight championship against Serrano on 30 April at Madison Square Garden in New York.

And Jonas believes the historic fight between Taylor and Serrano will see her long-time rival come out on top.

"It could be the biggest female fight ever but there's also Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields," Jonas said.

"I think Katie potentially wins but I do think Amanda Serrano is all wrong for her.

"She's southpaw, she punches hard, she's a great body shotter - so I just think there's a lot of components that Serrano has that will make it a hard night for Taylor."