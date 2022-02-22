Josh Taylor holds all the major belts in the division as the super-lightweight undisputed champion

In the hype-based business of modern boxing, Jack Catterall is content to let his "fists do the talking".

Catterall, 28, from Chorley in Lancashire, has never cultivated much of a media image. Mild mannered and quietly spoken, with a clean-cut appearance, he is not one to trade public insults or indulge in mind games, even as he prepares for the biggest fight of his life.

On Saturday, the man they call 'El Gato' (the cat) will step into the cauldron of Glasgow's SSE Hydro Arena before a 13,000 strong, fiercely partisan Tartan Army, to challenge the four-belt world super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor.

However, the sheer scale of the upcoming task has not triggered a shift in Catterall's manner. He speaks about the imminent bout, potentially a life changing one, with quiet confidence rather than swagger.

"I have a lot of respect for Josh and his accomplishments," the former British champion says.

"But all that goes out of the window. This is what I'm in the sport for, to test myself against great fighters like Josh. I'm ready for these sorts of challenges.

"It's going to be a tough fight but I'm fully confident I can go up there and cause an upset. Everything has got to come together, and I know it will."

When pressed for details as to how he can achieve such an accomplishment, he adds: "All I need to do is turn up in Scotland and be Jack Catterall. I'm going to win. There are several ways I can win this fight."

Having started boxing at his local amateur club aged 10, Catterall's first world title tilt arrives off the back of an unbeaten, 26 fight career built on rock-solid fundamentals. An educated southpaw who does everything well, who likes to test an opponent's weaknesses before exploiting them, Catterall has long been thought of as possessing elite potential.

Now offered the chance to prove it, he must do so against the undisputed super lightweight champion of his era.

Taylor's CV and recent performances are supreme. They place him in a different category altogether. In an era in which any good fighter can hope to become a world champion because of the proliferation of belts, Taylor is THE world champion.

There is a big difference. As the undisputed champion Taylor holds the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring titles.

"I've been working for a fight like this my whole life," Catterall explains.

"Josh has of course boxed at the highest level but I just think I have been denied that opportunity so far in my career. Come fight night this is my chance to prove I am the best fighter in the UK and the world.

"I have had some brilliant fights so far and beat everyone domestically, so now I've got that opportunity to catapult myself on to the world stage."

Jack Catterall is unbeaten in 26 pro fights

A win over Taylor would not only catapult Catterall onto the world stage, but to the very top of it. Catterall's trainer, Nigel Travis, a north-western boxing stalwart rarely seen without his trademark flat cap, also expresses unshakeable belief in his man's chances.

"Jack became a mandatory challenger by right," Travis says, referring to Catterall's position as the WBO's number one contender since January 2019.

"We have massive respect for Josh and his whole team, but this is business, and we believe Jack has got something that Josh has never seen before. I think Jack can bring that fire in any shape or form.

"Josh has fought at a different level to Jack, there's no denying that, but it's not a problem. Jack's waited patiently and allowed Josh the opportunity to go and clean up the division. But that's about to change."

Much of the pre-fight build up naturally revolves around Taylor, a global star who dazzled last time out in Las Vegas, knocking down the American two belt world champion, Jose Ramirez, twice, on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

That win added the WBC and WBO titles to the WBA and IBF versions Taylor already held, giving the Scot undisputed status, a rare accolade in the four-belt era.

Yet despite the champion's invincible aura, Catterall's underdog billing and the fact he will have to overcome both of those in front of Taylor's passionate home support, there is a sense the challenger relishes the prospect.

"I have to go in there, soak up the atmosphere and put in a good performance," Catterall says.

"Josh is up there with the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. He's got all the belts, but I won't be there just to take part. I have been knocking at the door of these world titles for some years now, so I will be coming up with bad intentions.

"The Glasgow fans will see 17 years of hard work, not just 12 weeks of camp. It will be all the fights, all the learning, all the lessons, it will be everything put together on one night.

"To win this fight will mean the world to me and to come to Scotland and do it in front of Josh's own fans I think adds energy to the fight, so I'm just excited to get up there and take all these belts back down to England.

"Josh has seen all the styles there are, but he's never fought Jack Catterall."