Last updated on .From the section Boxing

In this week's Fight Talk, we react to John Ryder's career-defining win over Daniel Jacobs on Saturday night in a WBA super-middleweight title eliminator.

Did Ryder deserve the win or can Jacobs feel aggrieved about the split-decision loss?

After years of back and forth, Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally fight this Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester.

And two of the biggest names in combat sport clashed as Tyson Fury hit back at Conor McGregor after an online row.

It's Fight Talk - your weekly fix of boxing news.

Ryder digs deep to grind out notable win

John Ryder claimed the biggest victory of his career, edging past two-time world champion Daniel Jacobs with a split-decision verdict at the Alexandra Palace.

The outcome divided opinion on social media with many believing Jacobs' fast start was enough to claim success.

Others felt Briton Ryder rallied to take the win in front of a raucous hometown crowd in London.

Scotland's undisputed light-welterweight champion Josh Taylor congratulated the 33-year-old.

Former WBC light middleweight champion Sergio Mora questioned whether home advantage influenced the decision in favour of Ryder.

Conor Benn, who is guided by Ryder's trainer Tony Sims, posted a photo on Instagram calling Ryder "The Main Man".

Legendary trainer Peter Fury, though, felt it was harsh on Jacobs.

Sam Jones echoed the thoughts of Fury, saying American Jacobs was the victor.

However, ESPN boxing journalist Mike Coppinger believes the judges got it right.

How did you score it? Let us know on social media using #bbcboxing

Canelo v Ryder at Wembley Stadium?

As this was a title eliminator for Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's WBA super-middleweight title, Ryder has put himself in prime position to fight boxing's pound-pound king.

Ryder has called out Canelo to fight at Wembley Stadium.

Immediately after the contest, Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn said Ryder will "hopefully now get his shot" at a world title.

"Saul [Canelo] obviously wants to fight in the UK." Hearn said.

"He's got his plans prepared and nearly locked in for this year, but I think, if he wants to fight in the UK, he's got the perfect opponent [in Ryder]."

And Hearn will fancy his chances of luring Canelo to London for a huge pay day, having worked with him in recent years.

Despite Ryder's call-out, some fans are not sure about the potential match-up - and whether he poses a serious threat to the Mexican mega-star.

Who would you like to see Ryder fight next? Get involved on social media using #bbcboxing.

Khan v Brook fight week is finally here

I can't believe I'm going to write this but Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally fight on Saturday in Manchester.

After years of hype, Khan and Brook are finally set to go head-to-head in a bitter grudge match.

There is much excitement for a huge night at AO Arena.

Some think Khan deserves more respect.

For many, this fight has come too little, too late. But in the grand scheme of things, at least it's finally happening.

With no world title at stake, this is about bragging rights. But there can only be one winner.

Keep across Khan v Brook content on the BBC Sport website and 5 Live Boxing with the Steve Bunce podcast on BBC Sounds.

Fury and McGregor clash

Tyson Fury and Conor McGregor exchanged social media blows in an extraordinary argument.

McGregor felt aggrieved when the 'Gypsy King' praised Khabib Nurmagomedov - a long-time rival of McGregor, in a Twitter post.

Fury then labelled McGregor a "bully" after the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion slammed the WBC title holder for failing to help Billy Joe Saunders' dad. Tommy Saunders had been involved in a row with security at his son's fight with Canelo Alvarez last May.

"You stood there while your friend's father was being attacked and done nothing. That's the be all end all bro. God luck, God bless." posted McGregor.

The jibes between the two sporting superstars continued, before McGregor seemingly cooled the row when 'Notorious' said it was "all good" in response to a video of Fury complimenting him.

Fans reacted to the astonishing clash.

This one backed Irishman McGregor after Fury made fun of the 33-year-old MMA icon being submitted in the past.

Another was surprised to see the pair trading insults.