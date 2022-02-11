Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Ricky Hatton held world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight

Britain's former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton says he would be open to returning to the boxing ring but only for an exhibition bout.

The 43-year-old's last professional fight was almost a decade ago and ended in a knockout by Vyacheslav Senchenko.

Hatton says he has not been approached by anyone, despite reports he will fight Mexican Marco Antonio Barrera.

"I've been saying if anyone approaches me, I would always look at it," said Hatton.

Hatton says seeing Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr take to the ring has encouraged him that a "competitive move-around" might be possible.

"At least everyone knows what it is, it is an exhibition and nothing more," he told the Metro. external-link "If anyone wants to approach me then I would be up for it.

"People have asked me the question and I wouldn't be averse to it if one of my heroes comes forward."

Hatton ended his career with 45 wins and three losses, including defeats by Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

"We haven't heard anything yet," added Hatton. "I don't know if anyone is in the planning of approaching me, but I would have no problem doing it.

"It is straightforward answer. I would of course consider having a little move-around with a Marco Barrera or a Juan Manuel Marquez or someone like that.

"Up to now, nothing has been forthcoming but I'm not saying I'm not up for it."