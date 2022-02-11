Jacobs (right) was last in action when he beat Gabriel Rosado (centre) by split-decision in November 2020

Daniel Jacobs v John Ryder Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: Saturday, 12 February Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and on the BBC Sport website & app from 22:00 GMT

The Daniel Jacobs story is one worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster, but we may have to wait a little longer for the closing credits.

In 2011 the American was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour to the spine and unable to walk, let alone box.

Eleven years later - having won two middleweight world titles and cementing his place as an elite-level fighter - the 35-year-old will be fighting in the UK for the first time as a professional when he faces Briton John Ryder at Alexandra Palace on Saturday.

"My ultimate goal is to become a hall of fame fighter. This fight will put me back into title contention," says Jacobs.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the Brooklyn fighter - aptly dubbed the 'Miracle Man' - tells us the secrets behind his success, why the fire is still burning in what has already been an illustrious career and how he wants to continue being a "symbol of hope" to those affected by cancer.

'The loser is done'

Jacobs' last defeat came to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (right) in Las Vegas in 2019

Jacobs has won 37 fights and lost three, two of those defeats against Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin in 2017 and Mexican pound-for-pound star Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez two years later.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says "the loser is done" on Saturday night and Jacobs agrees it is a must-win fight.

He has been inactive for 15 months and feels he has a point to prove after labouring to a split-decision win over American Gabriel Rosado in November 2020.

"Last time, it didn't leave the best taste in fans' mouth, which I understand, but we've made changes," Jacobs adds.

"My personal opinion is that I'm the best fighter. Proving that is a different thing and that's what I have to do on Saturday."

Having made his debut on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather Jnr v Ricky Hatton in 2007, where more than 30,000 Britons travelled to Las Vegas to support Manchester's fan-favourite Hatton, Jacobs is particularly excited to fight in the UK.

"I've always wanted to fight as a professional in the UK," he says. "The fans here are amazing and the energy here for the boxing scene is through the roof."

'I look at myself as a symbol of hope'

Jacobs (centre) is two-time middleweight world champion but will be fighting Ryder at super-middleweight

While Jacobs' career should not be solely defined by his journey from cancer survivor to two-time world champion, he says he will "always embrace and never tire of sharing" his inspirational story.

"I am a whole package in terms of the things I've accomplished in my career," he adds.

"But not speaking about past as if it doesn't exist isn't justice to myself - and it's an injustice to the survivors and those going through cancer at the moment.

"I look at myself as a symbol of hope. I will always talk about my story, the things and struggles I've gone through and tell people who haven't heard my story before."

Jacobs credits his achievements in the sport to daily meditation, limiting his social media screen time and spending time with his 13-year-old son.

"I'm not too much on social media for people to get a grasp of who I am personally, but I like to keep it that way and keep mysterious - I don't want to give too much of myself away," he adds.

"I meditate at least half hour to an hour a day. It brings clarity and wisdom. I receive a lot of different messages from it and I use it to manifest different things."

'Fighting Jacobs will bring the best out of me' - Ryder

Ryder (left) lost his challenge for the world title after a controversial points defeat to Liverpool's Callum Smith in 2019

Jacobs is a technically-gifted boxer, skills honed after an amateur career which consisted of 137 wins and just seven losses. He uses his physical attributes well and has the ability to switch to southpaw.

Ryder, meanwhile, has won 30 professional fights, but the five defeats on the 33-year-old's record could mislead fans into fans thinking this is will be a walkover for Jacobs.

The Londoner lost a close points decision to former world champion Billy Joe Saunders in 2013 and was defeated by split-decision against Rocky Fielding in 2017.

Then, in November 2019, Ryder lost a unanimous decision to then-WBA super-middleweight champion Callum Smith, but many observers felt he edged the fight.

Ryder says Saturday night will "bring the best out of me," adding: "Jacobs is a great fighter but he has had his time and now it's my time to shine."

While the hype surrounds a potential future hall-of-famer fighting in Britain for the first time as a professional, a win for Ryder could catapult him towards another crack at a world title.