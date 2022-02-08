Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed lightweight championship against Amanda Serrano

Seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano was once paid just $1,500 to defend her world titles.

Serrano, 33, fights Ireland's undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor on 30 April in a historic bout.

Speaking on Eddie Hearn's No Passion, No Point podcast, Serrano reflected on her difficult journey.

She said: "After becoming a multi-divisional world champion I was still fighting for $1,500, $4,000 (£1,100, £2,950), which is unheard of."

She added: "It was a good thing the fight didn't happen two years ago. We wouldn't have got the recognition, or headlining making history at the Garden Madison Square Garden, making the money - we're changing the sport of female boxing. We're making history. It's not just me and Katie."

Serrano and Taylor are widely regarded as two of the greatest female fighters of all time and have been touted to face each other in the ring for years.

Taylor's decision to turn pro in 2016 has coincided with an incredible growth in interest in the women's code. The fight is expected to be a sell-out at Madison Square Garden in New York, packed with Irish and Puerto Rican fans as well as boxing superstars such as social media personality Jake Paul - who promotes Serrano.

The two women are breaking new ground by headlining the iconic venue and with all Serrano has already achieved, she has never been undisputed champion in the seven weights she has won world titles in.

Taylor, 35, holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring belts and both women are undefeated in their pro careers.

"Right now Katie Taylor is my goal, becoming undisputed lightweight champion is my goal," she said in conversation with Paul and Taylor's promoter Hearn.

"I stay off [social media]. That's why I don't have a cellphone, 33 years old. Never had a cellphone and that's the reason why. It keeps my mind off the negativity and it keeps my mind on the goals I have."

Taylor-Serrano is the first major fight prompted by Paul, with the 25-year-old American causing a big stir since trying his hand at boxing in 2018.

Paul turned pro in 2020 and says that although he is convinced he can become a world champion, he may be more interested in becoming a promoter full-time.

"There's a new wave of not only fighters but promoters coming in and going to the highest level immediately. I'm definitely a disrupter," he said.

Eddie Hearn is co-promoting the fight with Jake Paul

"Boxing is like taxis and I'm coming in with the Uber app. I'm not stopping. I'm trying to put all these taxis out of business to change the way boxing is done.

"I genuinely believe I can go on and become a world champion, for sure," he insisted. "No doubt in my mind. It just comes down to do I want to do it?

"Will I be at nine or 10 fights in and want to step back and promote? If I set my mind to it I know I will be able to accomplish it for sure."