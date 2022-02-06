Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr: on being a Eubank, proving himself and dealing with grief

Chris Eubank Jr has played down the prospect of fighting Conor Benn and Billy Joe Saunders following his points win over Welshman Liam Williams.

Victory over Williams in Cardiff on Saturday pushed Eubank, 32, further towards a world title shot.

Eubank said he wants to fight "at least three times this year" and targeted IBF champion Gennady Golovkin next.

"It's about chasing those championship fights or chasing a big name that the fans can really get behind," he said.

Eubank has suffered just two defeats in his 34-fight career.

The fight with Williams was a grudge match between the UK's number one and number two-ranked middleweights, who were meeting for the first time and the winner almost certain to move onto bigger and better things in 2022.

A clear and decisive winner, Eubank looks set for a world title opportunity later this year, as well as potential contests with both Benn and Saunders.

Benn, 25, has held the WBA Continental welterweight title since 2018.

The pair's fathers fought each other on two occasions during the 1990s and Eubank said it would be "massive" fight, but one that "doesn't make any sense right now".

"Two legends and their sons fighting each other, what fight fan wouldn't want to see that?" he said.

"We're both doing big things in boxing, but it doesn't make any sense right now. In a couple of years when Benn's filled out a little bit and I want to have fun we'll get it out - but not right now."

Eubank hopes to face IBF champion Gennady Golovkin in a world title fight

Though Eubank wants to be world champion, he could also face a rematch with fellow Briton Billy Joe Saunders.

Saunders, 32, was victorious when the duo clashed back in 2014, although he has not fought since defeat to Canelo Alvarez in May last year.

"I don't think much of him at all," Eubank added.

"Is it a fight I would take? Yes. It has a story, two top-tier fighters that don't like each other, who doesn't want to see that fight?

"He doesn't have anything to offer but the offer is there at the right time and right place."

Eubank said, in a "perfect world", his next bout would be against Golovkin as he focuses on the middleweight elite.

But he added: "That's easier said than done. I want to fight at least three times this year."