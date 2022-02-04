Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams have twice seen their scheduled fight postponed, once due to Covid and once because of an injury to Williams

Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Williams Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 February Coverage: Follow on live text, BBC Sport website and app from 20:00 GMT

British boxing returns for the first time this year on Saturday night in Cardiff with a genuine grudge match topping the bill.

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams are set for a clash that British fans have been calling for as their mutual hostility adds extra intrigue to a fight that will likely see the victor challenge for a middleweight world title in 2022.

The stakes are high on what is the biggest indoor boxing show in Wales in over 20 years.

"He's shown himself to be a scumbag and a low-life with the things that he has said, you don't talk about family, there are things you don't say to promote a fight or to get into a fighters' head." Chris Eubank Jr on Liam Williams.

"I dislike him so much and I think he's such a clown that when I look at him I just laugh. He's a fool, he thinks so highly of himself." Liam Williams on Chris Eubank Jr.

'We just don't like each other'

How it started, they cannot agree. When they met, they cannot agree. On nearly any subject, they butt heads. Except one thing they do both agree on. They don't like each other.

"My last two fights weren't big fights, I didn't have much to get up for, but with this one, I am emotionally invested," Eubank told BBC Sport Wales.

"He's not a nice guy. He's a bad person and people like him need to be pushed out of the sport and that's what I am going to do on Saturday night.

"He has always been gunning for me. I am a target for everyone in the middleweight division.

"This is a fight that he has built up, that he's talked his way into and he will now have to fight his way out of and he is not going to be able to do that."

Williams of course disagrees.

"I don't think Chris is known for having a good chin and once the going gets tough, you will see that. I'm very excited. I am going to come through on Saturday," he said.

"I'm so excited to drop this guy down a few levels. I've got a better skillset, I punch harder. He might be tough and takes a good shot, but his legs are robotic and he moves like he's got wooden legs. My skillset is better."

Hostilities aside, both Eubank Jr - the son of former world champion Chris Eubank - and Williams have faced the same criticism in their careers, an inability to win the absolute biggest fights.

Williams, 29, has lost all three times he has fought at world level, losing contentious contests to Liam Smith in April and November 2017, before falling short when he challenged Demetrius Andrade for his WBO world title in 2021.

Eubank has also failed to get the win in the two biggest fights of his career, against George Groves and Billy Joe Saunders, the only blemishes on his impressive 31-2 record.

Both Williams and Eubank have played down the factor of Williams now being trained by Eubank's former coach Adam Booth, but Eubank's current trainer, the legendary former world champion Roy Jones, says his fighter will prove his calibre.

"I think he's the best middleweight in the world, I don't think anyone can match his skills, the speed, the technique he has," said Jones.

"We are going to fight the number two guy in his hometown, beat him and then we are really doing something."

Chris Eubank Jr: on being a Eubank, proving himself and dealing with grief

No fears for Eubank about fighting in Wales

While Eubank is considered the favourite with bookmakers, home advantage is certainly with Clydach Vale's Williams.

Welsh fighters often fight on the road, with this the first time Williams has topped a major bill in his home country.

He is following in big footsteps, with this being Cardiff's biggest indoor show since Joe Calzaghe sold out the same building as he defeated Mario Veit in 2001.

"The biggest show in over 20 years, what can you say to that? It shows it's a massive fight and I am very proud to be part of it," Williams said.

"Fighting at home is special. I am buzzing. I am really fired up. To be in Cardiff with my own fans, my friends, my family, everyone, all that support, I couldn't ask for more."

The crowd will surely be behind the home fighter, but Eubank says he is not fazed an iota by the prospect of a hostile reception.

"I have loved it out here, great hotels, a great atmosphere, weather isn't too bad, Wales is a cool place," Eubank said.

"The location doesn't matter to me. I said [to Liam] if you want home advantage, take it.

Do I mind booing? No. Will it affect me? No. I'd prefer cheering fans but sometimes I've had to be the bad guy. It's okay, I'm comfortable. It makes me more spiteful, so Liam needs to tell his fans to be nice. That's the best chance he's got."

Claressa Shields has been "a big inspiration," to Caroline Dubios, who makes her pro debut in Cardiff on Saturday

'I will show why I am the GWOAT'

In the main undercard fight, Claressa Shields fights in the UK for the first time since winning gold at the London 2012 Olympics.

The WBA, WBC, IBF and The Ring magazine middleweight champion takes on the unbeaten Ema Kozin with a potential undisputed fight against Britain's WBO belt holder Savannah Marshall on the horizon.

A double Olympic gold medallist, Shields has won world honours at light-middleweight, middleweight and super-middleweight and is the first boxer - male or female - to be undisputed champion in two divisions in the four-belt era.

Also a star in UFC, Shields, who calls herself the 'GWOAT' (greatest women of all time) says she is looking forward to putting on a show in Cardiff.

"Claressa the GWOAT Shields, I claim it and I manifest it," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"The UK has been lovely, the crowd has been very respectful of me and it means a lot to me to be able to fight here. You need to be of a certain stature to come over here. I walk the streets and people recognise me... I am really happy to be here.

"The professional scene here for women is catching fire."

Former Olympian Caroline Dubios makes her long awaited professional debut at the Motorpoint Arena against Vaida Masiokaite.

The 21-year-old lightweight is destined to become "the next face of women's boxing", according to Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom. She says Shields has been a "big inspiration" to her.