Chris Eubank Jr will fight Welshman Liam Williams in Cardiff on Saturday

Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Williams Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 February Coverage: Follow on live text, BBC Sport website and app from 20:00 GMT

Liam Williams has questioned whether Chris Eubank Jr really believes he can win their middleweight fight in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Welshman, 29, asked why Eubank had insisted on a rematch clause.

Williams said: "I am so, so excited to put an end to this guy. Drop him down a few levels and maybe he'll realise his level after this fight.

"Chris has a rematch clause for this fight. He obviously doubts his ability a bit and thinks I can beat him."

Williams added: "If I was going to fight someone I thought was going to blow out of the water, why the hell would I want a rematch clause? Depending how badly I beat him, he might want to take the rematch clause."

Unlike at the first press conference several months ago, Eubank decided against rising to Williams' taunts this time.

For a moment, it looked like the 32-year-old might fire back at Williams as he began to goad him over the rematch clause, but Eubank remained relaxed in his chair and waited his turn to respond.

"Styles make fights and I believe me and him have the styles to make an exciting fight, epic even," said Eubank. "I can't wait to get in there and prove the doubters, the haters and the naysayers wrong, as usual.

"We are on our way to world titles, to cleaning up the middleweight division.

"Liam Williams is the next man in front of me and I am going to take him out. He's talking about rematch clauses - business is business. At the end of the day none of that matters.

"All that matters is what happens on the night and that is me standing over him and looking down and raising my fists as he gets counted out."

'Put me on the men's pound-for-pound'

Claressa Shields fights in the UK as a pro for the first time

Claressa Shields fights in the UK for the first time since winning gold at the London 2012 Olympics and was brimming confidence.

The WBA, WBC, IBF and The Ring magazine middleweight champion takes on the unbeaten Ema Kozin with a potential undisputed fight with Britain's WBO belt holder Savannah Marshall on the horizon.

Shields, 26, is unbeaten in 11 pro fights and ready to make a statement against Slovenian Kozin, with Marshall set to be ringside.

"Not only am I the greatest woman fighter of all time, you can put me on the men's pound-for-pound list because my skills are unbelievable," said the American.

"I'm over for two reasons and I'm going to break it down for you. One to beat up Ema Kozin and two beat up ya'll favourite Savannah Marshall and go home. That's why I'm here, 5 February is the beginning."

"I hope all you guys be on the right side of history come 30 April," Shields added. "Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano, it's not just a great fight for women boxing, but a great fight for boxing period.

"If Savannah Marshall wins her next fight, because I always win, me and her will face off and I hope all ya'll be on the right side of history to push up that fight."