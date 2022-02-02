Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joe Calzaghe stopped Mario Veit inside two minutes of the first round in 2001, the last time Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena welcome a capacity boxing crowd

Trainer and manager Gary Lockett says a sold-out arena show in Cardiff is "massive" for boxing in Wales.

Liam Williams is the first Welsh boxer to headline a sold-out indoor show at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff since Joe Calzaghe fought Mario Veit in 2001.

Williams' fight against Chris Eubank Jr has an undercard featuring two Welsh boxers, Chris Jenkins and Rhys Edwards.

"My fighters are overjoyed to be on this bill - it's an amazing opportunity for them," Lockett said.

Williams and Eubank Jr meet in a grudge match on Saturday, 5 February on a card also featuring Claressa Shields' first fight in the UK since she won gold in London at the 2012 Olympics and the professional debut of another Olympian, Caroline Dubois.

Former British and Commonwealth champion Chris Jenkins boxes for the first time since losing his titles to Ekow Essuman in July when he takes on former super-lightweight world champion Julius Indigo, while undefeated prospect Edwards faces Russian Ruslan Berchuk.

Jenkins, 33, has not had an opportunity to fight at what was formerly the Cardiff International Arena since 2014.

"It's great to be back, it's not been great for the past couple of years with the pandemic, not fighting for months on end," Jenkins told BBC Sport Wales.

"It was 2014 when there was last a show here that wasn't a small hall show, it's a great night for Welsh boxing.

"I have 12 to 18 months left in boxing and I am not signed with anyone. So this is an opportunity for me to show what I can do."

Neither Jenkins or Edwards are currently signed with a promoter, despite Jenkins' entertaining career and Edwards arguably being Wales' brightest professional prospect with an undefeated record.

Both fighters know this is a huge opportunity to shine on a televised, non-pay-per-view card on Sky Sports.

"It is the biggest fight of my career, the biggest card I have been on and really it is a shop window for me," Edwards explained.

Rhys Edwards, 21, has won all 11 of his professional fights

"I am so, so excited, it means more because it's been a hard time during the pandemic for us.

"It's make or break for me, I need to show what I am about on a big stage. Hopefully I can impress, it's a shop window for me."

Lockett, who was a former world title contender as a fighter, says Welsh boxing has been in desperate need of a big event such as this one for a decade or more, with Gavin Rees v Gary Buckland in 2014 the last large indoor show in Wales.

The Principality Stadium has since hosted two Anthony Joshua fights, but Joe Cordina was the only Welsh fighter to feature on either card.

"As a trainer and a manager I want to see the boys on a big stage and it's rare Welsh fighters get to box in Wales, there aren't many Welsh boxers who can headline a card," Lockett added.

"For Welsh boxing it's a real boost, it is massive.

"Liam Williams v Chris Eubank is a fight that tops any bill and it's going to be an exciting night.

"We had some bills in 2013 and 2014, but this is going to be bigger and that is amazing."