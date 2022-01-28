Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua has only ever been trained by Robert McCracken

Anthony Joshua should change trainers amid speculation he will split with Robert McCracken, says Chris Eubank Jr.

Joshua lost his world heavyweight titles when he was soundly beaten by Oleksandr Usyk in September and has since worked with trainers including Virgil Hunter and Eddy Reynoso.

"He needs some new blood. He needs some new eyes and ears in his camp," British middleweight Eubank told BBC Sport.

"If he's going to have the rematch he has to come with a different gameplan."

Eubank added: "Obviously, that comes with having a new trainer. I think that's the right move."

Eubank thriving alongside Jones Jr

Eubank spent time training with Joshua last month and is proof that changing trainers can lead to success.

After switching gyms and training alone for many years, Eubank finally looks settled with his current trainer Roy Jones Jr who is regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of all time and won world titles at four weights - middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight.

Eubank has been working closely with Jones Jr for almost two years and has impressed in the two fights they have been together.

The fighter says he is continuously growing under the boxing legend.

"He's great. I'm learning each and every day. He's living with me now. We're in the gym learning, tweaking and planning - it's been a great experience."

Eubank added: "To reach the levels he reached, you have to be a genius. Everybody who is world champion at that level, they have a level of genius inside of them. Roy is able to articulate that.

"That's the difference between him and a lot of fighters.

"Most great fighters aren't actually great trainers because they don't know how to explain what they know.

"Roy is able to explain everything in great detail. Even at 32 years old, I'm still learning."

Williams trainer switch 'act of desperation'

Adam Booth briefly trained Chris Eubank Jr but is now with Liam Williams

Eubank is preparing for his next fight against Liam Williams on 5 February.

Williams recently revealed he would be teaming up with Adam Booth before the much-anticipated middleweight contest in Cardiff.

Booth has previously worked with Eubank, but the news of Williams and Booth joining forces didn't impress the 32-year-old.

"It's an act of desperation. The fact he needs someone like Adam Booth to beat me - it says a lot. The reality is, Adam Booth worked with me for a few months years and years ago," Eubank said.

"I'm a completely different fighter now. It doesn't matter who he's got in his corner, nothing is going to save him."

Eubank has been embroiled in several domestic grudge matches over the years. Billy Joe Saunders, George Groves and James DeGale to name a few, but where does Williams rank in that list?

"It's up there. It's a very personal fight for me now with the things that he said leading up to this fight," Eubank said.

"He's gone way below the belt. He's crossed the line with what he's chosen to say to me online.

"That being the key word because when we were at the press conference and the gloves are off interview, together face-to-face, he bottled it.

"He didn't have anything to say for himself. Which is what I expect to happen when those first punches land on February 5th."

Can Eubank secure a world title shot?

At this stage of his career, it feels like a now or never moment for Eubank if he is to hit superstar levels in boxing.

A win over Williams could see him face Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin - a fight Eubank has been after for many years.

"I dedicate myself, I live the life and I'm clean. So, I can perform for many more years but now is the time - 100%," he insisted.

"After this fight against Williams, after I take him out, we're planning for world titles. This is the time and we are going to go for it.

"The number one [fight] I've been wanting to secure for many years now is Gennady Golovkin.

"It's easier said than done, but that's the fight we are going to be pushing for.

"Any world title, any big name - that's what we are going for right now."