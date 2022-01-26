Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Brian Hughes trained boxers in the Manchester area for more than 50 years

Manchester-based boxing trainer Brian Hughes - who worked with the likes of Tyson Fury and Scott Quigg - has died at the age of 81.

Hughes spent more than 50 years coaching in the Collyhurst area of the city and was awarded an MBE for his services to the community.

Members of the boxing community have posted their tributes on social media.

Ex-super middleweight Paul Smith said Hughes had a "massive influence on the fight game in Manchester and beyond".

"He helped mould many champions and even more good, decent people. Rest in peace."

Promoter Frank Warren said: "Between us we made many champions, Manchester legends and shared many good times along the journey that goes back many decades."

Commentator Ian Darke described Hughes as "one of my favourite people in the sport".

"They should build a statue of him," he added.