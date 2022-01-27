Galal Yafai won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer

Olympic champion Galal Yafai will make his professional debut on the undercard of Lawrence Okolie's world title defence against Michal Cieslak in London on 27 February.

The Birmingham fighter, 29, won gold at flyweight in last summer's Tokyo Games.

Yafai, who had a glittering amateur career, has signed with Matchroom.

"The goal now is to win a world title. I know there's not many who have won gold then a world title so hopefully I can add my name to that list," he said.

"There's some great current world champions out there at the minute, I'm not going to call out any names but my time will come - I have set my sights on being at the very top.

"I've boxed all over the world with Team GB, it's made me into a better fighter no doubt. I've fought and sparred with many styles which will stand me in good stead in the pro game.

"Eyes will be on me as a pro but I thrive on the pressure and it's a really exciting time to be entering this new chapter of my career.

"I remember standing on the podium with the national anthem playing with the medal around my neck, it was a surreal moment."

Yafai has joined Eddie Hearn' Matchroom stable, who have worked with his brothers brothers - Gamal and Kal - in the past.

"This young man is an exceptional talent," said Hearn.

"Galal was the standout British fighter at the Games and we have a long-standing relationship with his brothers, so it was personally very important to me to get this done.

"Galal is going to do things very differently, for his professional debut at The O2 we are looking for him to challenge for his first professional title and from there move quickly to a world title which we expect him to win across multiple divisions."