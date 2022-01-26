Natasha Jonas has twice challenged for a world title

Natasha Jonas is a true pioneer of women's boxing and has continually set records and raised the bar. Having fought twice for a world title without success, the 37-year-old is gunning for a third shot this year.

Born and bred in Liverpool, Jonas made history by becoming the first female boxer to compete for GB Boxing in 2009 and then, in 2012, becoming the first female British boxer to compete at an Olympic Games.

'Miss GB', as she was dubbed, went the distance with undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor last May, but lost by a unanimous decision.

Before that, Jonas came tantalisingly close to beating then-WBC super-featherweight champion Terri Harper in a thrilling fight in August 2020, which ended in a split-decision draw.

Despite those disappointments, she will continue to chase her dream to become a world champion.

"I believe I'm good enough for a world title and that I deserve one," Jonas told BBC Sport at a 'Driving Force' event at her coach Joe Gallagher's gym.

"I won't stop trying until I get one. It'll be third time lucky."

It can't be overstated what a major role Jonas has played in the development of British women's boxing, with more coming through at amateur and professional level.

But despite this, Jonas believes more needs to be done for it to grow.

"Women's boxing has come a very long way. There are so many things we've broken down, but we still have a long way to go," she added.

"We need male support in driving and helping women as well. There's different barriers for women that we are slowly breaking down."

So how can women's boxing continue to break barriers?

One of the leading discussions is equal pay and whether women should adopt three-minute rounds as opposed to the current two minutes.

Jonas believes equal pay would have to be introduced if the rounds lasted three minutes - and highlights how the UFC successfully promotes women's MMA.

She said: "We have all this controversy about equality with rounds and minutes, but nobody talks about the pay. If we do go to three minutes a round, will we get the same pay? If the answer is no, then what would be the point?

Natasha Jonas shot to fame fighting in the Olympics against the likes of Katie Taylor

"The UFC have shown it works. You just have to be managed and promoted the same. No UFC fan moans if Ronda Rousey headlines a show.

"Sometimes in boxing we have that doubt, but to be totally honest, when I fought Katie Taylor on the Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker bill, the first thing people said was: 'Why wasn't it top of the bill?' and that just proves how far women's boxing has come."

Jonas is embarking on a new chapter too, having signed for boxing promotion BOXXER at the end of 2021.

She was under the Matchroom Boxing banner but says she didn't feel valued.

"To be honest, I'm over the Matchroom thing. It was what it was - I didn't extend a deal. I didn't feel valued," added Jonas.

"No matter if I signed with them, I was always going to be the B-side fighter. I wanted to be supported and appreciated. I didn't get that from them."

No date has been set yet for Jonas' next fight, but the Olympian is eager to encourage more women into the gym and works with the 'Driving Force' initiative. It looks to shine a spotlight on female athletes and promote further participation in sport.

Jonas says the female code is as different as night and day from how it was almost 20 years ago when she started.

"Boxing 17 years ago was a lot different to what it is now. I was the first female in the gym and to go in was very daunting," Jonas recalled.

"It's the misconceptions and stereotypes you think of. You think about how difficult it is going to be.

"The first day I went in, Liam Smith said to the group 'everyone get in pairs' and it was Liam Smith that came over and said 'I'll be your partner' - and from then on, all those barriers were put down and nobody minded being your partner. It was very comforting."