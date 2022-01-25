Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury will fight Oleksandr Usyk or Dillian Whyte next

Tyson Fury says he is "sick of listening to the excuses" of Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte as he seeks to finalise his next fight.

The Gypsy King wants Joshua to step aside from his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, paving the way for a fight between Fury and Usyk to unify the heavyweight belts.

However, if a deal cannot be reached with Joshua, purse bids with WBC mandatory challenger Whyte will take place on Wednesday with a view to that fight being Fury's next contest.

Fury should only have to wait one more day to discover his next opponent, but sent a message that suggests even that length of wait is grating.

"I am sick of looking at these bums, sick of listening to their excuses," he said on social media.

"Is Dillian Whyte going to fight me? Is Anthony Joshua going to step aside?

"Tick tick tock. The time has run out of the bottle. You're all getting a good hiding - cowards."

Fury's team are still optimistic they can agree a deal with Joshua before the purse bids take place, allowing him to face Usyk next.

However, any negotiation could go down to the wire after Joshua denied a deal was close.

Whyte is the WBC's mandatory challenger and has protested against the 80/20 purse split proposed by the WBC.

For his part, Joshua responded after it emerged Fury's promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum were in talks with his team, denying any contract had been signed.

He said: "You know what's bad about all these interviews I see?

"I see certain interviews that quote what I said, and I think to myself: 'I ain't done no interviews. Where did this person get this information from?'

"I'm hearing people saying, 'AJ accepts £15m to step aside'. I ain't signed no contract, I ain't seen no contract.

"I'm the man in control of my destiny, I'm a smart individual and I make calculated decisions every step of the way."