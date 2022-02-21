Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jimmy First (right) has trained all across the world and had 41 fights for his first title

"I'm the oldest prospect in the Britain," says globetrotting Jimmy First before any question is asked.

With his 41st birthday in March, nobody is likely to argue with the Halifax boxer nicknamed 'Jimmy the Fist'.

First, who fights at lightweight, has won all 10 professional fights before his first championship bout in Leeds on 25 February. He meets Justin Newell for the vacant Central Area title.

First says he was a "stoner" for much of his 20s while backpacking in Australia, Thailand and Vietnam, smoking a lot of cannabis before taking up boxing at the age of 27.

After 26 bouts in the colours of Halifax ABC, he met manager Chris Aston who believed the then wine salesman was the right vintage to become a professional boxer.

"At 22, I was just a stoner on the beach who travelled about and worked," said First, who now spends his spare time touring Britain in his camper van with girlfriend Paula.

When he returned after that travelling adventure, First played cricket, football and tennis until walking into a gym to pacify a friend.

He recalled: "I was working for a recruitment company and a mate of mine, Nicky Betteridge, was a massive Ricky Hatton fan.

"He badgered me to go to the boxing gym. I went to shut him up. I was not seeking boxing but after watching it on TV, I thought, 'I want to do that'.

"Boxing found me rather than I found boxing. After two months of training I started sparring. I would get hit, see red and go for it. It was either get hit and crumble or get hit and prove myself.

"There was a little devil inside that I did not know was there. I was never a fighting man.

"I won my first eight fights and was Yorkshire champion in the Under-10 bout Senior Novice Championship. I won the regionals to make the national semi-finals where I lost.

"I should have turned professional a little bit sooner. In my last couple of years as an amateur I played around a bit and was only boxing twice a year.

"I was beating guys in the amateurs when I was 32 and 33 and they retired. They must have thought 'I have lost to a pensioner, I have no hope'."

When First turned professional, with Aston and trainer Mark Hurley in his corner, there were few ambitions. He is still reluctant to discuss targets although First wants to box until his 45th birthday in March 2026.

Jimmy First trained in Mexico with renowned coach Ignacio 'Nacho' Beristain

Holding his own in sparring with top operators like Maxi Hughes and Josh Warrington fills him with confidence.

He added: "I did not have a plan when I turned professional. It was a case of have some fights, see what happens and have no regrets later in life.

"Everyone always has that little dream in the back of their mind and thinks 'what if', but it was a case of go for it and see.

"I thought I would be done by 40 and now my aim is to box until I am 45. I am still fit, never out of shape and 26-year-olds don't keep up with me.

"Beating Justin would mean the world to me - 14 years of boxing all boils down to one night.

"I will beat Justin, then after a defence I will look at the English title. Could a British title eliminator pop up? Who knows.

"Never say never, but I never ever dreamt of being a British champion. I wasn't even a massive boxing fan."

His most recent travel exploit was a December trip to the Mexico City gym of renowned 82-year-old trainer Ignacio 'Nacho' Beristain.

Hall of Fame inductee Beristain, who has trained dozens of world champions including Oscar de la Hoya, Ricardo Lopez and Juan Manuel Marquez, was surprised when an Englishman with little boxing gear walked through the door.

"I borrowed boxing gloves, forgot my gum shield, but wasn't going all that way not to spar," laughed First, who has also trained in Cuba, Fuerteventura and the Philippines where he once owned an apartment.

"They were thinking 'you've come to Mexico City, into our gym, wanting to spar. Well, here you go'.

"They put me in with the WBO Youth champion Angel 'Mantequillita' Napoles. The whole gym stopped because we were going for it.

"It was a cracking spar even though I had no gum shield. I can speak some Spanish so we were having a giggle.

"I will carry on boxing for as long as my body allows it. I want to give my all to boxing for the last few years I have in the sport."