Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte: Anthony Joshua in talks to step aside so Fury can fight Usyk next

By Coral BarryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua misses a punch against Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua is considering a step-aside offer so Tyson Fury can fight Oleksandr Usyk next

Tyson Fury will face either Oleksandr Usyk in a fight for the undisputed heavyweight title next or defend his WBC crown against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte.

Fury's promoters Bob Arum and Frank Warren have been pushing for Whyte to agree terms but simultaneously speaking to Anthony Joshua's team about stepping aside so Fury can fight Usyk next.

An agreement for either fight is expected to be reached by Wednesday when the Fury v Whyte purse bids will take place.

Whyte is adamant he deserves more than a 20% cut of the fight revenue, the split ordered by the WBC, and purse bids for the fight have been postponed three times while talks continue.

Team Fury have become frustrated with the delays having already pencilled in Fury to fight on 26 March in Cardiff, and the offer to Joshua to step aside offer could pressure Whyte into agreeing terms.

Should purse bids take place, rival promoters will be able to bid to stage Fury v Whyte.

Eddie Hearn promotes Joshua and Whyte and is fielding step-side offers for Joshua as well as trying to finalise a deal for Whyte v Fury. Whyte's ongoing dispute with the WBC has complicated matters, with the 'Bodysnatcher' furious at the time it has taken for him to be installed as mandatory challenger and the suggested purse split.

The WBC has a history of delaying mandatory challenger fights if a major bout is agreed - and an fight between Fury and Usyk for the undisputed title would certainly meet that criterion.

The Telegraphexternal-link reported Joshua was open to accepting a £15m offer to step aside from his projected April fight date with Usyk to allow the Ukrainian to fight Fury in the Middle East.

Joshua activated his rematch clause with Usyk after he was beaten convincingly on points in September and has repeatedly insisted he is desperate to gain revenge and become a three-time heavyweight world champion.

Usyk holds the WBC (Super), WBO and IBF titles while Fury is the WBC and Ring magazine heavyweight champion.

Joshua's step-aside agreement would probably include a promise that he could fight the winner of Fury v Usyk later in the year.

The WBC delayed the Fury v Whyte purse bids until Wednesday and one of two deals is likely to be struck by then. It will be announced that either Joshua has accepted a step-aside offer or Whyte v Fury will go ahead.

Joshua is currently in an excellent position. The two-time unified heavyweight champion is backing himself to beat Usyk in a rematch and has long chased an undisputed heavyweight fight.

The 32-year-old could accept the step-aside offer, giving him more time to improve his game before an undisputed fight, or he could push ahead with his original plan to fight Usyk in April and then pursue a fight with Fury should both men win their next bouts.

Joshua is poised to announced changes to his coaching team, but there is yet to be any official word on whether the British fighter will stick with his long-time coach Rob McCracken.

Comments

Join the conversation

91 comments

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 14:02

    "Fury is WBC and Ring magazine heavyweight champion."?!?

    Since when has a magazine been one of boxing's world title belts? Is this a new low in Fury's career, or just in boxing reporting on the BBC?

  • Comment posted by chapper1, today at 14:01

    And so the utter farce that is Heavyweight boxing continues; quite how the public at large continue to be taken for absolute mugs is utterly breathtaking

    Big up those on the multi-million pound gravy train

    Can't knock your business acumen and cartel mentality - but is it not time for the BBC to move this off the Sports page and onto Arts/Entertainment?

    Utter joke in very bad taste

  • Comment posted by EPSeagull, today at 14:00

    As well as all the grammar complaints , the author even got the belt names wrong! Goodnesss gracious

  • Comment posted by OmNom, today at 13:59

    The WBC outrageously installed Fury as mandatory champ to Wilder, despite Fury TURNING DOWN a rematch with Wilder after the first fight's "draw". They made Whyte wait three years for a title shot the rules said he should've gotten immediately.

    Now they've scandalously ordered Whyte to get 20% of the Fury proceeds, a split that's unheard of for an Interim champion and mandatory challenger. Absurd.

  • Comment posted by matt1il, today at 13:59

    "Joshua is currently in an excellent position"

    Is he? I'm a fan, but seriously?!

  • Comment posted by Neil S, today at 13:58

    This is that its all hot air from Arum and Warren but with no practicality behind it, for this to happen AJ has to agree and Whyte does, both need paying to do that but moreover both need nailed on agreements ref there future opportunities. AJ's not going to step aside for anything short of an undisputed fight signed off by all 4 governing bodies, Whyte's going to want something similar.

  • Comment posted by Karlos, today at 13:54

    Delusion is rife in the comments again.

  • Comment posted by Alex Clemence, today at 13:52

    I thought Phil McNulty set a low bar on the football page but this was absolutely appalling to read. It reads as if the work experience kid with no interest in boxing has blasted this out in 20 minutes.

  • Comment posted by Hope, today at 13:49

    Usyk can beat Fury by out boxing him which he well capable off

  • Comment posted by MrSnoreBore, today at 13:49

    Joshua willl never step aside for any man on earth. The guy is an absolute warrior, and he's determined to leave an unprecedented legacy behind.

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 13:58

      tony replied:
      Money talks ,like the adverts.He will grab it while he can.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 13:49

    Joshua will be laughing all the way to the bank for such an average fighter, can you imagine him in the early 90's division, Bowe,Hollyfield,Tyson,Lewis and Bruno would smash him to bits

    • Reply posted by Jay-Zed, today at 13:52

      Jay-Zed replied:
      Bruno? What are you smoking?!

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 13:47

    At some point Dillian has to get in there and fight for the title or give it up. Only so many times you can pull the I'm not getting paid enough" card.
    Agree Joshua would be wise to take the £15m.

  • Comment posted by GIN, today at 13:46

    Lets hope so Fury v Usyk is much more interesting than watching either Whyte or AJ taking a boxing lesson. Whyte doesn't want it anyway, looking for excuses.

    • Reply posted by myopinionmatters, today at 13:53

      myopinionmatters replied:
      The only excuse is he wants more money stop trying to be clever!

  • Comment posted by William, today at 13:45

    Fury would beat the 2 of them together!

    • Reply posted by sabre84, today at 13:51

      sabre84 replied:
      And Usyk schools fury

  • Comment posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 13:39

    This is all horse splash, Fury will fight Helenius or somebody similar, he keeps pointing at his three victories over Wilder like he beat George Foreman & the win over Wlad was the biggest load of heavyweight tosh I’ve seen in years. Let it go to purse bids with Dillian and let DAZN pay you £40 million for an ‘easy’ defence.

    • Reply posted by sportsfan40s, today at 13:47

      sportsfan40s replied:
      What on earth are you talking about?

  • Comment posted by adampreece, today at 13:38

    What's Joshua considering? He's been offered £15m to not get punched in the face

  • Comment posted by Jay-Zed, today at 13:37

    Not forgetting Fury still has to get his bout with Ngannou in at the same time....

    Bored of it all tbh.

  • Comment posted by sharpda83, today at 13:35

    AJ always spoke it being about the boxing, now in position to just take the money shows what he really cares about. Wonder who AJ's next fight will be Logan or Jake Paul would be my guess

    • Reply posted by TonyH, today at 13:48

      TonyH replied:
      "AJ really cares"??? Your (presumed) hero Fury has MANY TIMES stated that he'd fight for nothing -- mind you at other times he's stated that money is everything! These kinds of deals happen all the time in Boxing. If you want to be a promoter, and keep everyone happy, nobody is stopping you . . .

  • Comment posted by LFC UID, today at 13:34

    So Dillian Whyte has said to anyone who would listen he would fight fury for free to get his title shot, now he is getting 20% and its not enough. I think 20% is harsh, but mate take the fight and win, then you can command whatever you want. AJ should step aside and let the champs get it on

  • Comment posted by Milano Red, today at 13:33

    Step aside money!!! Dear Lord. The HW division has never been worse. Joshua is a humble chap but he’s Bruno MK2.

