Tyrone McKenna to fight former world champion Regis Prograis in Dubai

Tyrone McKenna
Tyrone McKenna will defend his WBO inter-continental light-welterweight title

Tyrone McKenna has secured a bout with former world champion Regis Prograis in Dubai on 19 March.

The Belfast light-welterweight will defend his WBO inter-continental belt against American fighter Prograis, whose only defeat came against Scotland's Josh Taylor in 2019.

The 31-year-old has lost two of his 25 bouts but knows victory over Prograis could set up a world title shot.

McKenna defeated Jose Felix to secure the inter-continental title in August.

The bout will take place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium as co-main event with Sunny Edwards' clash with Muhammed Waseem.

Taylor beat Prograis on points to become the unified IBF and WBA super-lightweight champion in October 2019. The Texas native has since bounced back with knockout victories over Juan Heraldez and Ivan Redkach to set up the bout with McKenna.

