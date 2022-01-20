Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Walker narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Irish Olympian Kurt Walker will enter the ring for his first professional fight in Glasgow on 26 February.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed for the Lisburn featherweight, who will start his pro career with a six-round fight.

Walker won Commonwealth Games silver and gold at the EU Championships and European Games as an amateur.

He was one win short of a medal at the Tokyo Olympics after stunning world champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov.

He boxed to a memorable 4-1 split decision victory over Mirzakhalilov to reach the quarter-finals but was narrowly beaten by America's Duke Ragan.

The 26-year-old joined the pro ranks with management company Conlan Boxing, directed by brothers Jamie and Michael Conlan.

Walker is on the undercard of the 10-round featherweight contest between two-time Cuban Olympic gold medallist Robeisy Ramirez and Irish veteran Eric Donovan.