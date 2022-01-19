Leigh Wood is a former British, Commonwealth and WBO European champion

Nottingham's Leigh Wood has promised a night to remember when he defends his WBA featherweight title against Michael Conlan in his home city.

They will meet at the Motorpoint Arena on 12 March with 33-year-old Wood aiming to end Conlan's unbeaten record.

Wood is taking inspiration from former world champion Carl Froch who is also from Nottingham.

He was due to appear on a Froch undercard at the same venue 10 years ago, but his bout did not go ahead.

"It was good to get the experience of being part of a big show and seeing how Carl reacted and the people around him, how they reacted in big fights," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It's going to mean everything (to headline). I've wanted to do that since I was 10 years old. I watched it with Froch, I watched his profile grow.

"My profile has kind of grown overnight since my last fight. It's going to be special for me and it'll be a night I'll remember for a long time."

Wood won the title with a 12th-round stoppage of China's Xu Can last summer to improve his record to 25 victories in 27 contests.

It was a decade in the making following his professional debut in 2011 and he says he will not be "climbing the ladder again" following the Conlan fight.

"I remember being here 10 years ago for the Froch v (Lucien) Bute press conference - who can forget that night in Nottingham Arena, and I'm so pleased for Leigh Wood," said promoter Eddie Hearn.

"The atmosphere is going to be unbelievable. Leigh is on the brink of becoming a big, big name in the sport and (this could) probably open doors to a big fight at the City Ground as well."

Conlan, from Belfast, has won all 18 fights and Wood said: "He was a good amateur. He's not done too bad as a pro, he's been looked after a little bit but he is good, he is skilful, and I've got to be careful.

"He's slippery, he's good at adjusting but there's a lot of things for me to capitalise on and explore and I'm going to do that."

He added: "I'm getting the win regardless, but I do think I'll get him out of there. What we're working on, the strategy, how that affects the fight, will get me over the line."