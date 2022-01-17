Last updated on .From the section Boxing

In this week's Fight Talk, we look at Tyson Fury's flurry of activity on social media as he reignites an old rivalry, and Jake Paul makes an estimated $40m for his three fights in 2021.

We also look at Matchroom's latest signing as Cheavon Clarke looks to make his professional debut in 2022.

It's Fight Talk - your weekly fix of boxing news.

Fury pokes fun at AJ on social media

Fury and Anthony Joshua. Two of the biggest names in world boxing, in the heavyweight division, with all the gold and from the UK. They were destined to fight.

This was all before Joshua lost his WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO titles to Oleksandr Usyk in late September last year.

But do you remember what it was like before that night in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? A social media rivalry between AJ and Fury was something all boxing fans were used to.

Since then, we haven't heard either fighter say much about the other. The WBC heavyweight champion initially refused to kick Joshua when he was down following his defeat by Usyk - but it all changed last week.

The catalyst was Derek Chisora predicting that Joshua would beat Fury if the pair faced off in the ring.

That sparked a response from Fury, who took to social media to hit back.

"This is a message for Derek Chisora. I've just seen that you've said you think AJ would blast me out - never in a million years," Fury said.

"If the biggest puncher in history couldn't blast me out and Wladimir Klitschko couldn't blast me out, then a big old bodybuilder can't blast me out, my friend."

Fury added: "Also, Del, he ain't got the bottle to fight Usyk again. Usyk will smash him next time, properly. Never mind beat him on points, he'll knock him out."

The Gyspy King didn't stop there. Fury also issued another jibe on social media mocking Joshua for his current lack of belts with a side-by-side comparison.

This post received the attention of the former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, who couldn't help but laugh.

The winner of the rematch between Usyk and Joshua is expected to face off against Fury in a heavyweight unification bout later this year.

Jake Paul made $40m boxing in 2021

Jake Paul collected an estimated $40m (£29.3m) from his three boxing matches in 2021, according to US outlet Forbes.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer divides opinion in the sport but whether you like him or not, the numbers don't lie. In 2021, Paul became an attraction in boxing.

The 25-year-old KO'd retired fighter and former Bellator champion Ben Askren, 37, before recording two victories over Tyron Woodley, 39.

Paul was happy to discuss his accomplishment on social media.

And a lot of people were happy to call him out for not fighting a professional boxer during 2021.

Paul was scheduled to face Tommy Fury in December but the British fighter had to pull out with an injury.

Cheavon Clarke signs for Matchroom

British Olympic heavyweight Cheavon Clarke has signed a long-term promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing.

The 31-year-old will make his professional debut at cruiserweight in 2022 and promoter Eddie Hearn is anticipating big things for Clarke.

Clarke announced his future plans on social media, saying in a video: "I can do it all. I can mix it all up. I can give you a bit of the Mike Tyson, a bit of the Ali, the Roy Jones."

The signing has excited the BBC's very own Steve Bunce, who says Clarke is the Josh Taylor of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - like Clarke, Scotland's undisputed light-welterweight champion was beaten at the last-16 stage of his only Olympics.