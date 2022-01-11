Joe Joyce beat Daniel Dubois in 2020 via a stoppage

Frank Warren believes both Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois are in line for a world title fight in 2022, but has added that a potential rematch between the British heavyweights is on the backburner for now.

Joyce upset the odds to beat his younger rival in November 2020 after Dubois sustained a nasty eye injury and was stopped in the 10th round.

BBC Radio 5 Live boxing analyst Steve Bunce picked a rematch as one of the fights he would love to see in 2022, but Warren said he was focused on securing mandatory challenger spots for the pair.

Dubois is number one in the WBA's heavyweight rankings while Joyce sits top of the WBO's rankings. Currently Oleksandr Usyk holds the WBO and WBA (Super) titles and Trevor Bryan is the WBA Regular champion.

"The rematch is on our radar but it's pointless to be doing that when both Joyce and Dubois are in number one positions," Warren told BBC Sport.

"It's always a good fight between Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois and it's always there - and it will be better next time round because it'll be in front of a live audience.

"These guys will be in a world title fight one way or another, either against Tyson Fury [should he become undisputed heavyweight champion in 2022] or someone else. They're in an extremely strong position.

"That's why it doesn't quite make sense to do Joyce v Dubois II right now. But when they do fight each other they will have much more experience. It could be a stadium fight."

Are big changes ahead in the heavyweight division?

The heavyweight landscape will be tested again in 2022. Anthony Joshua will look to regain the three world titles he lost to Usyk in April while Fury will push for an undisputed fight with the winner.

First though Fury has a mandatory challenger of his own to deal with after the WBC ordered him to fight Dillian Whyte, with the Gypsy King set to return to action on 26 March.

Dubois and Joyce might have to wait until the end of the year for any title shot. Dubois is in line to fight in London on 19 March while Joyce, currently recovering from a broken wrist, is expected to make a return from injury by May.

"Everything depends on what happens with the heavyweights, whether the belts fragment or there's a unification but they're in good positions," Warren added.

"I think Tyson beats them all, but should he become undisputed, will he be able to hold on to all the belts or be forced to vacate? Will Tyson defend against Joyce or Dubois? It's hard to predict."

'Chisora should retire'

Derek Chisora was convincingly beaten by Joseph Parker in December

One heavyweight Warren does not want to see in action in 2022 is 38-year-old Derek Chisora. The veteran fighter, who Warren promoted at the start of the boxer's career, lost a gruelling encounter with Joseph Parker in December but has rejected calls to hang up his gloves.

"Chisora should retire, end of story," Warren said.

On any prospect of a third fight between Fury and Chisora - an idea floated by Fury, who won the two previous bouts - Warren added: "The only way Tyson fights Chisora again is if we were struggling for an opponent or if Tyson insisted on it.

"He [Chisora] should retire. He shouldn't be allowed anywhere near the ring, let alone in there with Tyson."

Fury the coach?

One fighter Fury will definitely not face is close friend and training partner Parker.

Parker has been chasing the chance to become a two-time heavyweight champion since losing his WBO belt to Joshua in 2018. He teamed up with head coach Andy Lee and Fury last year, and is on track to earn another world title shot.

But as Warren explained, that opportunity would not come against Fury.

"I've spoken with Tyson about Joseph and he'll never fight him," Warren said.

"Tyson did well with him [for the Chisora fight]. Eventually I wouldn't be surprised if Tyson becomes a coach. Boxing ends for everyone eventually and Tyson needs some interest in his life.

"I think he would be an excellent trainer or manager."