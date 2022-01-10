Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Frazer Clarke won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last summer

Olympic medallist Frazer Clarke will make his professional debut on the undercard of Amir Khan's bout with Kell Brook in Manchester on 19 February.

Briton Clarke, 30, made the decision to end an 11-year stint in the amateurs after winning super-heavyweight bronze at Tokyo 2020 last summer.

"I am delighted to be making my debut on such a big night for British boxing," he said.

"I am 100% focused on putting on a spectacular and entertaining show."

Clarke added: "Both Amir and Kell are legends so to be on their undercard is amazing.

"Manchester holds a special place in my heart, so to start my journey in front of their fans is special."

Clarke signed with former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua's management team 258 MGT, the pair having sparred before Joshua won Olympic gold at London 2012.

"World domination is my plan, but it starts at home," Clarke said.

"You look at all these fighters - Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali - they've all had great amateur pedigree, but to be professional world champion, that's the dream.

"Finally to be here, it's an amazing feeling. I'm going to do it the right way and I can't wait to get started."