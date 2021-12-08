Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Warrington beat Kiko Martinez in 2017 on points

Britain's Josh Warrington will have the chance to become a two-time world champion when he takes on IBF featherweight champion Kiko Martinez in Leeds on 26 March.

Martinez beat Kid Galahad to claim the belt at the age of 35 in a huge upset last November, and Galahad has decided against triggering a rematch clause.

Warrington defeated Martinez in 2017 on his way to becoming world champion, but vacated the belt his Spanish rival currently holds a year ago.

Boxing was suspended in January because of Covid-19 but is set to return in February.

Matchroom announced a host of fights in February and March which will see Liam Smith, John Ryder, Lawrence Okolie, Michael McKinson, Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan return to action.

Liverpool's Smith travels to the US to fight two-weight champion Jessie Vargas on 5 February, Ryder will have home advantage in London against former world champion Daniel Jacobs on 12 February, Okolie defends his WBO cruiserweight title on 27 February, and undefeated McKinson fights American star Vergil Ortiz Jr before a huge domestic fight between WBA featherweight champion Wood and challenger Conlan in Nottingham on 26 March.

Matchroom confirmed Mexican Jaime Munguia's middleweight fight against D'Mitrius Ballard has been rescheduled for 19 February, having originally been set for April 2021.

The highly anticipated trilogy fight between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez is set for 5 March, with the super flyweights ready to settle what has been a long-standing and thrilling rivalry since 2012.

Estrada gained revenge over Gonzalez in their fight of the year contender last March and the fighters are tied one win each going into the WBA and Ring magazine title fight.