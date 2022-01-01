Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams were scheduled to fight in December

Chris Eubank Jr's all-British middleweight fight with Liam Williams in Cardiff has been postponed for a second time.

The bout was originally scheduled 11 December, then put back to 29 January after Welshman Williams suffered a shoulder injury.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has now suspended boxing in January so medics can concentrate on the fight against Covid-19.

No new date has been set for the bout.

The BBBofC says a review of the situation will take place ahead of a "planned recommencement of boxing in February".