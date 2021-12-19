Jake Paul: YouTube star knocks out Tyron Woodley in Florida for fifth win

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jake Paul fighting Tyron Woodley
Jake Paul (left) has now knocked out all four of his opponents in the boxing ring

Jake Paul called his sixth-round knockout of Tyron Woodley "the moment of my life" after he extended his perfect record to five wins.

The YouTube star, 24, beat the ex-UFC champion for the second time in four months, after a points win in August.

Paul had been set to fight Tommy Fury but the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson pulled out earlier this month with a rib injury and illness.

There were boos from the crowd during an uneventful opening five rounds.

"This guy is a legend and respect to him for taking the fight with two weeks' notice," said Paul after knocking out 39-year-old Woodley in Tampa, Florida.

"It was a tough fight. I had blood in my eyes. I had the job done. I was setting the punch up the whole fight. He didn't see it coming. Like a lumberjack, timber. It's got to be the moment of my life."

Paul also called out Fury for withdrawing from their match.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport