Lee McGregor is unbeaten in 11 fights

Lee McGregor has announced his fight with Narek Abgaryan on Saturday is off due to "injury and personal family issues".

The Edinburgh-born bantamweight was due to defend his European title against the Armenian in Manchester.

But McGregor, 24, who is also the British and Commonwealth champion, said he won't be fighting again until 2022.

"Absolutely gutted to announce I won't be boxing this weekend," McGregor announced on his Instagram page.

"Tried my very best to be physically ready and was pushing through training with an injury. Between the injury and personal family issues I cannot fight this weekend.

"I am sorry to those who were excited to see me back in the ring. I will make up for this in 2022, more news to follow."

Unbeaten McGregor defended his European belt against Vincent Legrande in August, and was reportedly set to face fellow Scot Kash Farooq in a rematch of their 2019 fight early next year.