Joe Cordina wins super-featherweight belt in bid for world title shot
From the section Boxing
Welsh boxer Joe Cordina defeated Belgium's Miko Khatchatryan to claim the WBA continental super-featherweight title.
All three judges scored the fight in favour of Cordina at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.
The win extends the 30-year-old's unbeaten record to 14-0, while handing his opponent a first career loss (13-1).
Victory also solidifies the Welshman's push for a future world title fight.