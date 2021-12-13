Last updated on .From the section Boxing

In this week's Fight Talk - your weekly fix of boxing news - we look back at Conor Benn's knockout win over Chris Algieri on Saturday and discuss what's next for the British welterweight.

Plus, there's reaction to wins for boxing superstars Katie Taylor and Vasiliy Lomachenko, and Tyson Fury is up to his old tricks as he takes the mic to sing happy birthday to promoter Bob Arum before coming face-to-face with fellow heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in New York.

'The most improved fighter in the UK'

From the moment Conor Benn turned professional in April 2016, the welterweight had a point to prove.

Son of Britain's beloved former world champion Nigel Benn, with the surname came both added expectation and scrutiny.

In 2018, in his 10th professional bout, Benn was floored twice in the opening round en route to a points win over Frenchman Cedrick Peynaud.

With just 22 amateur bouts under his belt and already showing vulnerability in the professional ranks, few - if any - fans felt Benn would ever step out of the shadows of his dad.

But over the past 13 months, Benn has silenced those critics. He followed an impressive decision win over Germany's Sebastian Formella in November 2020 with an explosive first-round knockout victory over Colombian Samuel Vargas - a man who had floored Amir Khan - in April.

In September, Benn put in a disciplined performance to beat American Adrian Granados on points.

Then on Saturday night in Liverpool, the 25-year-old stopped former world champion Chris Algieri with a fourth-round highlight reel knockout that showcased power and technical ability.

Algieri's only previous defeats were against Briton Khan, Filipino great Manny Pacquiao and undefeated American superstar Errol Spence Jr.

At 37, the American's best days may be well behind him, but Benn's clinical display demonstrated the Briton's credentials at the top level.

Benn's performance and improvements in the professional game earned the praise of these former world champions…

Benn's father is not only a two-weight world champion but a fighter who, at the height of his career, could be considered a household name who transcended the world of boxing.

"This is the fight where Conor made his own path. He's not in my shadow no more," Nigel Benn said post-fight.

This heart-warming footage captured the moment he witnessed his son's brutal knockout win...

Who's next?

The welterweight division is packed with talent, with pound-for-pound American star Terence Crawford holding the WBO title and fellow undefeated American Spence Jr the WBC and IBF champion.

Cuba's WBA 'Super' champion Yordenis Ugas is a winnable fight for Benn but there is talk of a British showdown with winner of Khan and Kell Brook. The former world champions and long-time rivals will finally face each other in Manchester on 19 February.

"Can you imagine what Conor Benn would do to Amir Khan? Oh my God. Honestly, it would be over within two rounds," Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn predicted.

"As soon as he hit him on the chin, as soon as he hit Amir Khan, it would just be brutal."

Benn has been linked with a dangerous fight against British-based Russian David Avanesyan. It's a clash that excites hardcore boxing fans but that may not be as lucrative as a bout with Khan or Brook.

For Benn, however, there is one man top of his wish list…

The 32-year-old Adrien Broner is a four-weight world champion who - despite four defeats on his record - is a big draw. A win for Benn would undoubtedly introduce him to audiences stateside.

The brash Broner oozes confidence. Coupled with Benn's intense demeanour both in and out of the ring, it would be a thrilling match-up in 2022.

Taylor moves step closer to Serrano

Also on Saturday night, the undisputed pride of Ireland Katie Taylor defended her lightweight titles with a hard-fought points win over Firuza Sharipova.

"It was OK. But a win is a win; these opponents can be banana skin type opponents as well. Mandatory challenges are always tricky," said the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring champion.

Despite the below-par performance, there is a lot of love for Taylor, one of the most decorated female boxers in history and a consummate professional…

Taylor's next opponent is likely to be American star Amanda Serrano, with promoter Hearn predicting the mega-fight will happen at New York's Madison Square Garden in April 2022.

Serrano is up for it, as long she overcomes the challenge of Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez - who lost to Taylor in November 2020 - on Saturday…

But some feel 35-year-old Taylor is now on the decline and her dominance over women's boxing could be nearing the end…

Loma stars on return as Fury entertains New York crowd

Ukraine's Vasiliy Lomachenko reminded the doubters of his class on Saturday night with a terrific points win over Ghana's Richard Commey in New York.

Former lightweight world champion Lomachenko lost his belts to American Teofimo Lopez in October 2020, and is now looking to reclaim the the WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a fight against Australian champion George Kambosos Jr.

But Lomachenko's win was not the only talking point at Madison Square Garden.

With WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk travelling to New York to support his friend, Britain's WBC champion Tyson Fury had a message for the Ukrainian…

True to his word, Fury left his Morecambe home and hopped on a plane across the Atlantic.

Ever the showman, Fury got in the ring to sing happy birthday to 90-year-old Top Rank promoter Bob Arum…

His singing was almost as loud as his outfit.

As Fury posed for a picture with Arum, Usyk stealthily crept up behind his fellow champion and the two embraced and shared some seemingly friendly words…

Fury looks set to fight Briton Dillian Whyte next, while Usyk is likely to rematch former champion Anthony Joshua.

Should they both win, a Fury-Usyk clash in 2022 would see two of the most entertaining and unpredictable characters in world boxing collide.