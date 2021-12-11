Conor Benn v Chris Algieri: Briton brilliantly knocks out Chris Algieri to get closer to world title shot
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Conor Benn beat Chris Algieri in four rounds with a wonderful knockout display in Liverpool.
The 25-year-old Briton produced a calm and clinical performance against American former world champion Algieri.
He showed off some superb body shots and ended the fight with a straight left, right combination.
Benn remains undefeated with the 20th win of his career and is one step closer to a world title shot at welterweight in 2022.
More to follow.
