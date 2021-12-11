Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Conor Benn beat Chris Algieri in four rounds with a wonderful knockout display in Liverpool.

The 25-year-old Briton produced a calm and clinical performance against American former world champion Algieri.

He showed off some superb body shots and ended the fight with a straight left, right combination.

Benn remains undefeated with the 20th win of his career and is one step closer to a world title shot at welterweight in 2022.

More to follow.