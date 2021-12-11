Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Katie Taylor remained undefeated with a scrappy display

Katie Taylor retained her undisputed lightweight titles after edging out Firuza Sharipova on points in an entertaining fight in Liverpool.

The WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring champion was unable to impose any dominance on the unheralded challenger and both women were swinging from the hips in a frantic end to the fight.

Sharipova was able to turn the contest into a scrappy affair, but flashes of Taylor's undoubtable class were enough to see the champion earn a unanimous 98-92, 97-92, 96-93 points decision.

"It was definitely tougher than expected, I think everyone thought it was going to be an easy fight," Taylor said.

"It went exactly as planned. She was very scrappy inside, it was hard to get off. Overall it's a 20th win in 20 fights, I'm still undefeated and undisputed. I can't complain."

Next, Taylor has set her sights on a mega fight with American star Amanda Serrano in her bid to become an undisputed champion in two weight classes.

"It's been a great year and this prepares us for all the big fights next year. Amanda Serrano, Jessica McCaskill, whoever else. We're ready for a big 2022."

"[Serrano-Taylor] is going to be the biggest fight ever in women's boxing. This is a historic fight."

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed Taylor v Serrano is pencilled in for Spring 2022.

"The plan 100% is Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden. That is the biggest fight in women's boxing. Katie's been wanting that fight for a long time," Hearn said.

"Amanda Serrano fights next week. They now have the contract, they're reviewing the contract. If she gets through next week I'm almost certain you'll see Taylor-Serrano in April at Madison Square Garden."

Taylor's class sees her through uneven display

There was a huge reception for the defending champion in a city jammed with Irish as she made her way to the ring wearing her signature black and gold.

Sharipova was the clear underdog coming into the contest, but the Kazakh enjoyed two good opening rounds before Taylor was instructed by her corner to up the pace.

Taylor tried to oblige and catch Sharipova with her trademark lightning-quick counters, but the challenger was able to match the Irishwoman for much of the opening half of the fight.

A right hand from Taylor snuck through her opponent's defence in the fifth round and the punch damaged Sharipova's right eye.

The fight was finely balanced going into the second half and Taylor was guilty of failing to close the distance with her jab. When the champion did attack, it was quick combinations after stepping in from distance and Sharipova was able to read the often too telegraphed advances from the defending champion.

There were also plenty of clinches during the fight and Sharipova was docked a point for punching Taylor after the break.

Taylor was ordered by her corner to go back to the jab before the eighth round, but again Sharipova was able to read Taylor's shots. Just as another round was slipping by, Taylor was able to land a hard counter right before the bell.

The final round was fraught as Taylor aimed to stamp her mark on an uneven performance. Taylor landed several eye-catching hooks in the final seconds to end on a high and was the comfortable winner on the scorecards.

Caoimhin Agyarko makes a splash in big stage debut

Ireland was out in force in Liverpool with exciting prospect Caoimhin Agyarko also in action on the undercard.

Agyarko won the WBA international middleweight title with a last-gasp stoppage victory against Noe Larios Jr.

The Belfast man was making his debut for Matchroom and took his time to warm up in the 10-round bout.

But Agyarko was comfortable throughout and eager to impress. The knockout finally came in the penultimate round when Agyarko stepped on the gas in an effort to finish his opponent.

Larios Jr was sent stumbling backwards on to the ropes by a hard right and stinging left hook from Agyarko. The referee stepped in quickly to stop Agyarko flooring a dazed Larios Jr, denying the 25-year-old a highlight reel moment.

Agyarko let out a huge roar having delivered on the biggest stage of his career so far, marking his 10th professional win in as many bouts.

Earlier in the evening, footballer turned boxer Paddy Lacey eased to the third win of his career. The semi-pro footballer and carpet fitter was up against Vasif Mamedov and cruised to a points win in the four rounder.