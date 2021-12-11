Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Sunny Edwards cruised to a wide points decision in his first world title defence

Sunny Edwards retained his IBF flyweight world title with a routine points win over mandatory challenger Jayson Mama in Dubai.

The London fighter was defending his world title for the first time, but was rarely troubled by the previously undefeated Mama.

Edwards knocked Mama down in the tenth round on the way to a wide points decision, with the three judges delivering 117-110, 118-109, 118-109 scorecards in the defending champion's favour.

Edwards was fighting for the first time since an ankle injury forced him to withdraw from a September bout against Mama, and put on an assured display.

The 25-year-old appeared fit and light-footed against Mama, growing into the contest by each round and slipping away from his opponent at will.

Edwards will be eager to move on to bigger fights after this classy performance, and has set his sights on an unification bout against WBC champion Julio Cesar Martinez.

"Jason Mama a great contender and in time to come will be a great champion. He pushed me all the way," Edwards said.

"I came here to fight one man, the man who was put in front of me. We got the job done. I just want to be in big fights.

"We know who I want next - I want that Ring magazine WBC title Martinez. Martinez, I'm coming."