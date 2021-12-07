Josh Taylor (left) and Jack Catterall will meet in Glasgow on 26 February

Undisputed world champion Josh Taylor insists there is no chance he will underestimate Jack Catterall when the pair meet in Glasgow in February.

Super-lightweight Taylor has never lost in his 18 professional fights.

But the super-lightweight challenger boasts a 26-0 record and is a former British and WBO Intercontinental champion.

"Everyone thinks it's going to be a walkover job, except for me and my team," Taylor told BBC Scotland.

Talking to The Nine, he added: "He's a very good fighter, he's been knocking at the door for world level a couple of years now, so it's a tough fight.

"Saying that, I believe, on my night, he doesn't get anywhere near me.

"Skills wise, my ring IQ and experience against the level of opponents I've been in with gives me the upper hand in all departments."

Taylor, 30, has not fought since making history as the first Briton to unify a division in the four-belt era with victory over Jose Ramirez in May.

The bout with Catterall was scheduled for 18 December but the Scot sustained a knee injury, which he says is "slowly getting better", although he is frustrated to stop running again after resuming leg work in his training.

"This is the first time I've boxed at home in a couple of years and it's going to be great," he said.

"It's Scotland versus England, the Auld Enemy thing. The Hydro is like a cauldron, it creates such a great atmosphere when the fans go crazy."

'Fear factor' keeps Taylor focused

Taylor has spoken frequently of his desire to move up a division for a crack at the legendary Terrence Crawford. However, all of his attention is on the next man in front of him.

"It's an exciting prospect [switching to welterweight] but it's easy for me to keep that at the back of my mind, because if it all goes wrong on 26 February, it's not happening. It creates a massive speedbump if it goes wrong, but I don't believe it will.

"I've been used to dealing with pressure since the Commonwealth Games. I was the poster boy in 2014, tipped for gold in my own country. I had the hopes of the nation riding on my shoulders and I've kind of been dealing with big occasions that since then. If anything, I thrive on it, it gives me the fear factor, the butterflies I need to keep the fire cooking."

As for Catterall, the 28-year-old is "relishing the opportunity" to show what he can do.

"All the belts are on the line and these opportunities don't come around often," he said. "I have to go in there, soak up the atmosphere and put in a good performance.

"Josh is up there with the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, he's got all the belts but right now he is the enemy and I want what he has got. I won't just be there to take part. I will be coming up with bad intentions."