Devin Haney is the WBC lightweight champion

Devin Haney is ready to travel to Australia for a fight with George Kambosos to become the undisputed lightweight champion.

Haney, 23, retained his WBC belt with a stylish points victory over JoJo Diaz in Las Vegas with Kambosos - the new unified lightweight champion - watching at ringside.

"Let's make it happen. The fans want to see it," Haney told Kambosos.

Kambosos wants the fight to happen in his native Australia in early 2022.

The 28-year-old upset the odds to strip Teofimo Lopez of his WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and Ring magazine lightweight titles last week.

"I want to make it happen. It should be a very easy fight to make happen," Haney added. "I've never been [to Australia] but I look forward to picking up some belts over there."

Both fighters are undefeated, with Kambosos unbeaten in 20 bouts and Haney picking up the 27th win of his professional career against Diaz.

Kambosos was on commentary duty for DAZN for Haney's fight against Diaz, but remained tight-lipped on any weaknesses he picked up on.

"Great win. Now we can talk," said Kambosos.

"[I saw] many holes, I saw the holes straight away, but I'm not going to outshine his moment. This is his moment. Full respect.

"Great victory. You handled your business, I handled my business last week. Let's get to the business side of things and now we can talk."

Eddie Hearn promotes Haney and is eager to make the fight after also staging Kambosos' epic victory over Lopez in New York.

Haney said he has no issues with Kambosos being considered the favourite and Hearn admitted the Australian was the "A-side" in negotiations.

"He's a very confident young man. We can make an offer to [promoter] Lou DiBella, [manager] Peter Khan and George Kambosos to stage the fight," Hearn told iFL TV.

"They can make an offer or we can be smart, work together to go out and maximise this fight. Doesn't have to be in Australia, could be in the US or the Middle East.

"It's an undisputed fight so a lot of people want to pay for it, but I do like the idea of staging an event in Australia and he is the A-side. We accept that, he's just had a fantastic win.

"Devin will go wherever he's needed to be undisputed, we will make sure everything's right for him and he gets the best deal. That's the natural fight and it's one that must happen next."