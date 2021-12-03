Last updated on .From the section Boxing

George Kambosos Jr (right) won a split decision over Lee Selby when the pair met in October 2020

Former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby is set to fight Gustavo Lemos in a final eliminator to face George Kambosos Jr for his lightweight titles.

Australian Kambosos stunned American Teofimo Lopez on a split decision in New York last week to hold the WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight belts.

Selby lost a split decision to Kambosos at Wembley Arena in October 2020.

But the 34-year-old will become the IBF mandatory challenger if he overcomes unbeaten Argentinian Lemos, 25.

That would give Selby the opportunity to become the first two-weight world champion from Wales.

Selby's Promoter Jamie Sanigar has confirmed that Selby, ranked fourth by the IBF, and Lemos - ranked third - would contest the final eliminator, with purse negotiations understood to be under way.

That is because number two contender Isaac Cruz challenges Gervonta Davis for his WBA lightweight title this weekend.

While the winner of Selby-Lemos would become the IBF's mandatory challenger - as Kambosos also holds the WBA and WBO titles - there will be others jostling for a place in the queue to face a man who is now unbeaten in 20 fights.

Kambosos has been called out by American Devin Haney, who holds the WBC lightweight belt.

Kambosos said there was potential for a rematch with Selby, but told BBC Radio 5 Live boxing "we've got bigger fish to fry now" following his win over Lopez.

"All respect to Lee. I've never said a bad word about him since our fight was done," Kambosos said.

"I don't believe the fight was nowhere near close. He's a very good boxer - he's big, he's rangy and he moves very well. I knew Lopez would be better for my style and styles make fights.

"Lee is a crafty technician but I outboxed him that night as well, picked him apart.

"We'll see. If he picks up another good win there might be a rematch there.

"I don't duck or dodge anybody; I'll fight anyone anytime. But I want to fight back home now - I've earned that."