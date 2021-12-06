Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Long-time rivals Amir Khan and Kell Brook fight in Manchester in February

Conor Benn v Chris Algieri Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Date: 11 December Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Conor Benn wants to take on Amir Khan or Kell Brook in 2022 - before setting his sights on a world title fight.

Former world champions Khan and Brook fight in a catchweight bout on 19 February in Manchester - their first meeting after years of bitter rivalry between the two Britons.

Benn, meanwhile, takes on American Chris Algieri in Liverpool on Saturday.

"They both keep saying my name, saying they'll fight me after. Well we'll see, won't we?" Benn told BBC Sport.

"[The way] the year could pan out perfectly for me would be [first] stopping Algieri in great fashion within eight rounds because I'd like to get some rounds in.

"Then you have Kell Brook and Amir Khan fighting, then me fighting the winner, just as another fight under my belt and gaining experience. And then [I'd want to be] really looking at world title honours."

The fight between Khan and Brook - to be held at a catchweight of 10st 9lb, two pounds above the welterweight limit - was confirmed last month after years of failed negotiations.

Britain's Benn was aware that confirmation was on the cards as, having publicly stated his keenness for fights with both Khan and Brook, he has been in regular contact with their teams.

The 25-year-old, having followed his father Nigel Benn - a two-weight world champion - in the boxing world, has surpassed expectations, enjoying an excellent 2021, winning his two fights so far this year.

Benn is on the verge of challenging for global honours in 2022, but has a tough opponent ahead in former world champion Algieri, 37, who has just three defeats in his 28-fight career to date.

"I just go in there and fight - that's it," Benn said.

"I don't go in there thinking 'I've got to do this or that'. I go in there and try to take his head off his shoulders. It's just who I am, the way I fight.

"My mentality is to go in there and inflict as much damage as possible. I give 100%. I'll just go in there and beat him. That's the only way my mind thinks."