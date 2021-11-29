Last updated on .From the section Boxing

In this week's Fight Talk we focus on the two biggest stories from the past week; news that Amir Khan and Kell Brook are finally going to get it on and George Kambosos Jr's shock win over Teofimo Lopez Jr to become unified lightweight world champion.

It's Fight Talk - your weekly fix of boxing news.

Brook v Khan - the grudge match is on

Amir Khan v Kell Brook is going to take place at the AO Arena in Manchester on 19 February

Yes, you read that right - boxing is a funny old sport.

It's a clash which could have happened at any point in the last decade. Maybe when Khan was unified light-welterweight champion in 2011. Or after Brook dethroned American Shawn Porter for the IBF welterweight belt in 2014.

It may still have sold out a stadium three or four years ago when neither fighter held a world title.

Monday's media conference to announce the fight was highly entertaining with both fighters being pulled apart by security during the head to head.

Khan riled up Brook by saying he is "coming down a level" to take him on, described how he "schooled" him with one hand when they sparred as amateurs and promised the fight wouldn't go the distance.

Brook vowed to treat the bout like "a car park scrap" and - as he has said for many years - felt Khan has "never given me the respect I deserve".

So is the Khan v Brook announcement a case of good things come to those who wait? Or did that ship sail a long time ago?

It's fair to say both fighters are well past their best, but there genuinely is no love lost between the pair. The boxing community is still pretty hyped by the grudge match, even more so after Monday's war of words...

Kambosos Jr stuns the world

We have a new contender - and probably a clear winner - for the 2021 boxing upset of the year.

Australia's George Kambosos Jr stunned both the boxing world and opponent Teofimo Lopez on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden to become the unified world lightweight champion.

The 28-year-old won 115-111 113-114 115-112 on the judges' cards to claim the WBA, WBO, and IBF belts.

American Lopez was the man who beat the man when he dethroned Ukrainian great Vasiliy Lomachenko to add the WBA (Super) and WBO titles to his IBF belt 13 months ago in Las Vegas.

Facing the undefeated Kambosos Jr was supposed to be a routine defence for Lopez, who was already eyeing up future opponents in and around his weight division.

But Kambosos Jr put up the fight of his life, and these two promoters realised they had witnessed something special…

The biggest praise came from Filipino Manny Pacquiao, a multi-division world champion and one of the finest to ever lace up the gloves.

His kind words were duly appreciated by the new champion…

Lopez Jr and dad blasted for post-fight comments

Lopez - who was floored by his opponent in the first round before scoring his own knockdown in the 10th - interrupted Kambosos Jr's post-fight interview to say: "I won tonight. Everybody knows that. The referee raised my hand and I won tonight. I don't care what anybody says."

His comments didn't go down too well…

Nor did the corner work of his dad and trainer, Teofimo Lopez Sr, who had nearly come to blows with Kambosos Jr during the media workout earlier in the week.

Some ex-fighters felt Lopez Sr was too emotionally driven and neglected giving giving his fighter sound tactical advice, and they were also not impressed with Lopez Sr suggesting that his son was robbed of the victory…

There was talk before the loss that Lopez Jr could move up a division to take on Scotland's undisputed super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor.

The two fighters have traded words in recent weeks but Taylor, respectfully, would not be drawn into kicking "a man when he's down"...

Rematch? Haney? What's next for Kambosos Jr?

Lopez, as you might expect, wants the rematch.

Once the reality of his first professional defeat had sunk in, he thanked his fans and vowed to be back…

But with no rematch clause, Kambosos Jr has no obligation to fight Lopez again.

The lightweight division is one of the hottest in world boxing and minutes after Kambosos Jr's win he was already being called out by other fighters, or their promoters…

On Saturday American Devin Haney will defend his WBC lightweight belt against Joseph "JoJo" Diaz Jr, but he already has his eyes on an undisputed clash…

Whether it's a homecoming voluntary defence Down Under or a big-money Las Vegas fight, Kambosos Jr enjoyed a night which he - or boxing fans - will never forget, and he has thrown the 135 pound division wide open.