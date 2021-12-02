Shiloh Defreitas (right) made a winning start to his professional carer at London's York Hall in October

A dad who delivers punchy one-liners from his sofa and a son who delivers knockout jabs in the ring, Gogglebox star Marcus Luther and boxer Shiloh 'Sugar Shy' Defreitas are both stars in their own right.

Fans of the popular TV review show will be familiar with Luther's witty musings and infectious on-screen chemistry with partner Mica Vee, while Defreitas introduced himself to professional boxing in emphatic style in October.

The 22-year-old welterweight thrilled fans with an explosive fourth-round stoppage win over Fonz Alexander, and he returns to York Hall in Bethnal Green, London, this Friday - this time with his dad in the corner - to take on Croatia's Dario Borosa.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Luther - a boxing trainer who oversaw his son's 85-fight amateur career - and Defreitas reflect on their boxing journey, map out their future plans in the sport and discuss the impact Gogglebox has had on both their lives.

From boisterous schoolboy to professional boxer

Defreitas won gold for Team England at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas in 2017 and transferred his amateur pedigree into the professional ranks with an impressive debut against Fonz.

'Sugar Shy' showcased impressive movement and skilful use of the jab before unleashing a flurry of punches - including a vicious body shot - to become only the fifth man to stop 124-fight journeyman Fonz.

"I just love fighting and punching people in the face," he says with confidence.

He has most recently been sparring British contenders Conor Benn and Joe Cordina, but was first introduced to the sport, when he was six, by his dad as a way to channel his energy.

"He was boisterous and hard work at school but boxing was something which calmed him down," Luther says.

"He could try and learn maths, English or mandatory lessons but he wouldn't get it because the interest wasn't there. But if I gave him a 15-punch combination, he'd remember it."

The 'madness' of Gogglebox fame

Luther (left) and partner Mica have welcomed the British public into their living room on Channel 4's Gogglebox

With weekly viewing figures of around four million, Gogglebox - a programme which shows families reviewing the previous week's TV from the comfort of their homes - has launched Luther to celebrity status.

"I see him on billboards and all sorts, it's crazy," Defreitas says.

"At the weigh-in of my first fight, the Covid testing lady asked me to take a photo of her and him. Even the ring announcer wanted a photo with him - it's madness."

But Luther, who trained in martial-arts and kickboxing and has been coaching amateur and professional boxers for several years, says combat sports will always remain his true passion.

"I'm known for Gogglebox but now people will see that I'm not just about sitting on the sofa. I'm about boxing and have been for years," he adds.

'I'll always choose my son over boxing'

Luther does admit, however, there are challenges to being both a trainer and a father.

"Shy told me that he'd never let me pull him out of a fight and would rather die in the ring - but he's my baby," he says.

"He doesn't want me to throw in the towel but am I going to sit there and watch my son potentially die in the ring?

"We love the sport but I'll always choose my boy over boxing, any day of the week."

'A lot of people look at Shy and see pound notes'

While Luther is conscious of "not taking the limelight" in his son's career, he feels the family's profile can play to their advantage.

"When they see me with him, it makes ticket selling a lot easier," he says.

From dealing with social media trolls to creating a healthy relationship with fans, Luther says his own Gogglebox experience will help Defreitas adjust to being in the public eye.

"Me and Mica went away for the weekend and we couldn't post where we were because people would turn up - he'll have that soon," he says.

"The older you are, the easier you can deal with it. When you're having an off day on the inside, you can still manage to get through it and it's part of the job.

"A lot of people look at Shy now and see pound notes or dollar bills which is why I want to keep him close. He'll be fine with us."

'No Gogglebox for him. He's a fighter'

Defreitas (right) and younger brother Yash (left) pose with sparring partner Joe Cordina

Boxing IQ and talent will only get you so far in the sport - the most successful of pugilists are ones who can master the art of self-promotion.

So could Defreitas himself appear on Gogglebox to raise his profile?

"Yeah I tried going on the show once - it didn't work out," he answers.

Luther adds: "Gogglebox is not for everyone. Not everyone can 'Goggle'. He's too aggressive. Me and him just argued so I told him to sling his hook.

"The producers were trying to help him out but then he'd go off on one again.

"No Gogglebox for him, he's a fighter."