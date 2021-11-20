Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Victory for Riakporhe has set up a WBC cruiserweight title shot

British cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe knocked out Olanrewaju Durodola in the fifth round at Wembley Arena to set up a future WBC world title fight.

Riakporhe, 31, floored Durodola, 41, in the opening seconds of round five.

The Nigerian got up but the referee intervened moments later as Riakporhe unleashed another flurry of punches.

Riakporhe is now the mandatory challenger to the winner of the fight between current champion Ilunga Makabu and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Alvarez, 31, is moving up to cruiserweight in a bid to become a five-weight world champion, with the WBC sanctioning a fight against Makabu, 34, on Wednesday.

Riakporhe has now won all 13 of his professional bouts.

On the undercard, Britain's Natasha Jonas made her comeback with a comfortable points victory over Lithuania's Vaida Masiokaite.

Jonas, 37, is bidding to win her first world title next year.

She drew with compatriot Terri Harper in a super-featherweight world title fight in 2020, before a narrow defeat by Ireland's Katie Taylor in a thrilling lightweight bout in May.

"A big year, next year, with the titles that I've been dreaming of for so long," said Jonas.

"I feel like I deserve them. I'm good enough - I've been unlucky on occasions."