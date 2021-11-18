Quigley moved his professional record to 19-1 by beating Shane Mosley Jr in May

After a frustrating 18 months of fights falling off and big names slipping by the wayside, Jason Quigley finally has his shot at world honours.

In the early hours of Saturday, the Irish boxing star is set to make his way to the ring to challenge Demetrius Andrade for his WBO world middleweight title.

In what will be his 21st professional fight, this is the first time Quigley has challenged for that coveted world title. Despite having an extensive and particularly fruitful amateur career, as a professional the 30-year-old hasn't had that career defining fight yet, which this weekend could prove to be.

"I've worked my way now to this point and I have one more step to go, and that's to achieve becoming a world champion," Quigley said.

This fight will be anything but straightforward for the Donegal man against an opponent who believes himself to be one of the world's most avoided fighters.

It is certainly the case that Andrade, a two-weight world champion, an Olympian and a former world amateur champion, brings a lot of pedigree into the ring.

Quigley knows the magnitude of the task that is in front of him, but firmly believes he has the tools required to dethrone the man known as 'Boo boo':

"I'm 110% confident. All my career I have been the man that has been the big favourite going into every fight that I've fought, this is going to be a little bit different but I think in a good way. There's going to be no pressure on me, it's all going to be on Andrade," Quigley continued.

"It's in his hometown, he's the world champion, he's the undefeated fighter. Whereas I'm going in there as an underdog, but that's something very exciting and I believe 110% that I can get in there and come away as world champion on 19 November."

'I don't let boxing define me'

One thing that could be helpful for Quigley is the fact that he has Irish boxing superstar and former WBO middleweight champion Andy Lee in his corner.

The Ballybofey fighter, who has 19 wins and one defeat from his 20-fight pro career to date, believes that having Lee in his corner on Friday could be pivotal, and the experience he has will be priceless come fight time.

"You can't buy that kind of experience," he said. "He's lived and done exactly what I want to do in my life and in my career.

"This is the actual belt too that Andy once held, the WBO middleweight title, so it won't only be coming back to Ireland, it'll be coming back to the same stable and coming back to Andy as well."

Quigley feels a huge sense of pride representing his country and is desperate to bring that illustrious world title back to Ireland.

"I look to go out and become that next world champion for Ireland," he said.

"I'm privileged and honoured to represent not only Ireland, but my county Donegal as well in this fight. I'll go in there, do them proud, and I have no questions in my head that I can't bring that world title back to Donegal. Most importantly I want to bring that world title back to the people of Ireland."

Considering he has been involved in boxing since he was a boy, it is unsurprising that the sport remains a cornerstone of Quigley's life - but the former European amateur champion likes to detach his life from his career.

Quigley admits that although winning this fight and becoming world champion would be career defining, he doesn't let boxing control his life outside of the ring.

"Winning this fight will change my life in my career sense, but I don't let boxing define me and define my life and my happiness," he said.

"But becoming world champion will definitely make me a lot happier, I can guarantee you that."

Should Quigley win this weekend, it may well go down as one of the best wins in Irish boxing history, against one of the most avoided and highly regarded men in boxing circles.