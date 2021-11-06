Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez beats Caleb Plant in Las Vegas to create boxing history

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez
Alvarez has only been beaten once in his career

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez made history in Las Vegas by beating Caleb Plant to become the first undisputed world super-middleweight champion.

The 31-year-old knocked out Plant in the 11th round to unify all four major belts in fewer than 12 months.

Mexican Alvarez added Plant's IBF belt to the WBA Super, WBC and WBO ones he already held.

He knocked the American down twice in the 11th - first with a left hook and then followed it with a right uppercut.

Although Plant got up, the punches had taken their toll and Alvarez went on the attack again to finish the fight with one minute and five seconds of the round remaining.

Alvarez said Plant, 29, wanted to keep going but he told him he should stop.

"He wanted to continue. I told him there is no shame. Of course I came out on top," said Alvarez, who had the support of the Las Vegas crowd as he improved to 57 wins, one defeat and two draws, with 39 knockouts, as he handed Plant the first defeat of his career.

"Caleb is a good fighter. He was a difficult opponent with a lot of ability and I do respect him.

"He was making the fight pretty difficult, but Eddy [Reynoso, trainer] told me to just stick to the gameplan in the last two rounds. In the end, I got him. That's the way it had to finish. He was already hurt and I went for the kill."

Alvarez had won just about every round leading up to the 11th but Plant proved to be an awkward opponent as he weathered the storm but without causing the Mexican, who was warned for a low blow in the fifth round, too many problems.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez
Alvarez poses with all four of his belts

By the 10th round, Plant's jab had disappeared and he couldn't get through the Alvarez defence

The win for Alvarez means he becomes the first Mexican and only the sixth fighter since the WBO began sanctioning world-title fights in 1988 to hold all four belts from the separate governing bodies at the same time.

He had claimed the WBA Super and WBC titles when he defeated Callum Smith in December 2020 and followed that up with a defence against Avni Yildirim in February before overcoming Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO honour.

"It hasn't been easy to get to this point," Alvarez added. "With my team I have gone really far.

"This is for everybody, especially for Mexico. We did it tonight. We are only six. It keeps me happy and motivated to be one of the six undisputed fighters in the world."

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 08:16

    Saul 'Clenbuterol' Alvarez will never be a champ in my eyes.

  • Comment posted by nikki7luc, today at 08:13

    What a great fighter. Why do do many have to continue with the drug stories, "dodgy" scoring etc..This happens all the time, if he knocks the guy out he wins & when he's passed his drugs test end of...
    If not then strip him of the belts but until that happens the guy's victorious & the champion...

  • Comment posted by Wut, today at 08:11

    In a class of his own right now, no doubt a great fighter. None of that matters though because he failed two tests and received an outrageous decision from a clearly corrupt judge against GGG. He shouldn't be in the ring and that's all there is to it.

    • Reply posted by maaca, today at 08:15

      maaca replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Rob Dewhurst , today at 08:05

    The Lance Armstrong of boxing.

    • Reply posted by Nafs Asp, today at 08:13

      Nafs Asp replied:
      In what sense? Explain.

  • Comment posted by James Kavanagh, today at 08:04

    Bravo Canelo, boxing needs undisputed champs in every division and politics shouldn't be the cause of fragmenting it for years to come

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 08:02

    Golovkin was robbed

  • Comment posted by pavlev, today at 08:01

    Cancelo is great but GGG the greatest, GGG won the first. The second was very close and a great fight to be fair , but then cancelo did train on drugs.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 08:01

    I wonder how much he pays to pass all his drug tests 🤣

    He may well be a freak but how does he get better as the fight goes on his punches never slow or get weaker.

    I'd fight him and win obviously but I work in IT so won't give him the pay day, got computers to fix and stuff.

  • Comment posted by matt , today at 08:00

    Let’s not forget though he is a drugs cheat

  • Comment posted by bluenose, today at 07:56

    Great fighter and winning against other Champions makes him the best around at the moment imo. The greatest of all time? Time will tell, i doubted he could move up and challenge at Super middleweight to clean up in 12 months is a amazing achievment.

  • Comment posted by Tommy, today at 07:50

    He is the best pound for pound boxer around at the moment. Its a shame that his reputation has been tarnished.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 07:49

    When you see some of his training routines, you can see his strength, his conditioning is something else and its no great surprise to see him win. He did lose the first Golovkin fight in my eyes, but since then, nobody has come close to really challenging him, he's in a league of his own just now.

  • Comment posted by Scarface, today at 07:46

    The mayweather schooling, the failed drugs test, the relenquishing the belt to GGG, some suspect score cards in some of his fights (lara, GGG, mayweather) and big weight advantages on fight night tarnish a pretty decent boxing career. He did well.

    • Reply posted by BRYAN, today at 07:52

      BRYAN replied:
      Move on mate, stop looking backwards all the this happened years ago.

  • Comment posted by DocuDrama, today at 07:43

    • Reply posted by Stray Cat, today at 08:13

      Stray Cat replied:
      Weird! You want to tell us the news we just read in this article after watching the boxing? lol...

  • Comment posted by adam, today at 07:40

    Definitely has a meaty resume

  • Comment posted by Master Thief Lupin III, today at 07:35

    Canelo is NOT the greatest and I seriously worry why people are ignoring the fact that many boxers including Canelo are failing drug tests. In Canelos case, he has beaten guys who are bigger than he is with his raw power. Why are the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and the Athletic Commission allowing these boxers to continue fighting even after they have failed drug tests???? It seems purely financial to me.

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 07:32

    Mayweather was lucky not to meet him in his prime...there would only have been one winner...Canelo all day long.

    • Reply posted by kloppo, today at 07:41

      kloppo replied:
      His prime or his drugs

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 07:28

    He’s definitely cementing his place as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

    • Reply posted by adam, today at 07:39

      adam replied:
      Like it 👍🏼

      I don’t know why we continue to celebrate this fraud

  • Comment posted by jenson button mbe, today at 07:25

    On the clenbuterol again?

