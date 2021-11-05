Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Hannah Rankin aims to reclaim the IBO title and add the WBA crown in Friday's showdown

Scotland's Hannah Rankin is braced for an "absolute war" with Maria Lindberg as she looks to claim two world titles at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The WBA and IBO super-welterweight belts are at stake on Friday as Rankin, 31, faces the 44-year-old Swede.

Rankin become Scotland's first female world champion with the IBO title in 2019, before losing to Patricia Berghult, and has a 10-5 record compared to her opponent's 19-7.

"Maria is a true warrior," she said.

"It's going to be an exciting fight and an absolute war because neither of us takes a step back.

"I have the advantage of youth, but Maria lives and breathes boxing. She has a boxing gym, trains amateur fighters and is always in shape, ready to go.

"I believe I'll be stronger, faster and fitter on the night. I'm walking away with those two belts - nothing is getting in the way of that happening."