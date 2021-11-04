Lewis Crocker will defend his WBO European welterweight title against Armenian Artem Haroyan at Belfast's Ulster Hall on Friday night

"I don't know what I'd be doing without boxing. Boxing is my life."

This might sound cliché to some people, but for Lewis Crocker, one of Belfast's best up and coming boxers, it is the truth.

'The Croc' has worked tirelessly to achieve his goals one by one, with the ultimate dream of winning a world title. On Friday night, the 13-0 welterweight is back in action headlining a strong card at the Ulster Hall.

Having not fought in his home city since February of last year, Crocker is excited at the prospect of walking out in front of thousands of his hometown fans.

On a card stacked full of local talent Crocker is the main attraction, defending his WBO European title in a welterweight contest against Armenian Artem Haroyan.

Crocker never fought in senior amateur ranks

Crocker, 24, never fought in the senior amateur ranks, skipping straight to the professional game after competing as a junior. Having only had 13 pro fights so far, the Belfast man is still a relative novice in boxing terms.

Novice in name perhaps, but in reality Crocker eats, sleeps and breathes boxing. Outside of the sport, he admits his life is still all about boxing, and finds it difficult to detach himself from the sport he loves.

"I always wanted to be a professional boxer. Every day I'm thinking about boxing and I always wanted to pursue this career," he said.

"I'm so glad I stuck at it and my parents got behind me and really put everything into me.

With this being the first time Crocker has fought in his hometown in over 20 months, he is desperate to show the Belfast fans what they've been missing.

"I always wanted to top a bill, especially in Belfast," he said.

"It motivates me a lot. When I'm getting up and people are wishing my luck for my fight, people are very aware of it and I am myself.

"Hopefully I can bring more big nights back to Belfast."

Crocker hopes to emulate fellow Belfastman Carl Frampton in becoming a world boxing champion

In a city fiercely proud of its boxing heritage, Crocker does not have to look too far to find inspiration and a pathway to the top of the boxing world.

From Rinty Monaghan right through to modern day stars Ryan Burnett and Carl Frampton, Belfast has a history of producing world champions who come with the full backing of their adoring home.

In terms of his career, the 5"9' orthodox fighter believes we are yet to see the best of him, and that he is only going to prove this as time goes on and he moves up the rankings.

"I'm getting better each and every fight, I'm going to show bigger performances as the better fighters come as well.

"Every fight I go into, I want to knock them out."