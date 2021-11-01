Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Michael Conlan beat TJ Doheny in his last contest at Falls Park on 6 August

The WBA featherweight title fight between champion Leigh Wood and Belfast's Michael Conlan has moved a step closer with the news that Matchroom Boxing has won the purse bid.

With Wood's promoter Eddie Hearn having secured the rights, all that remains is for a date and venue for the fight to be agreed.

Wood is currently injured so the fight is likely to take place in 2022.

St Patrick's Day, 17 March, is one date that has been mooted for the contest.

New York, Nottingham and Belfast are all regarded as potential venues.

The deadline for the purse bids was Monday evening, with Matchroom and Top Rank seen as the major players given that they are the promoters of the fighters.

Conlan may potentially fight between now and the world title shot, depending on opportunities.

The Belfast fighter, who boasts 16 wins from 16 fights, is the mandatory challenger for the belt as his win over TJ Doheny last August saw him win the interim title.

Wood b beat Xu Can in Brentwood in July to claim the WBA featherweight belt.

Speaking to the BBC in September, Conlan said that he would expect a tough fight against the Nottingham native.

"I rate him very highly and I'd expect a very tough bout. It will be the toughest challenge of my career, but I'll grab the opportunity with both hands," said Conlan at the time.