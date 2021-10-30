Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Taylor has held all the lightweight world title belts since June 2019

Irish world champion Katie Taylor will return to the ring as a co-headliner in Liverpool on 11 December.

The Bray fighter is set to put her undisputed world lightweight title on the line against an opponent that is yet to be named.

Matchroom Boxing said she would co-headline the bill at the M&S Bank Arena with exciting welterweight Conor Benn.

Taylor's last fight was in September when she defeated the USA's Jennifer Han on points in Leeds.

It was a 19th professional victory for Taylor in a career that has included six KOs.

That win led to further speculation of a high-profile unification bout with seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano or potentially a rematch with undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill.

The Irishwoman was set to meet Serrano in May 2020 before the bout was called off because of the pandemic.