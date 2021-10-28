Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Former double WBO European champion Conrad Cummings has retired from boxing "with a heavy heart".

The Northern Irishman was due to compete in his 23rd professional bout on 13 November but has called time on his career following a medical report.

Cummings, 30, won the WBO European middleweight title in 2017 and 2018 and ends his career with 17 wins, four defeats and one draw.

"I am fine but I will not be risking my health," he posted on social media. external-link

After making his professional debut in 2014, Cummings worked his way into title contention but suffered his first loss at the hands of Ronny Mittag when battling for the IBF Inter-Continental middleweight belt.

However, the Tyrone native bounced back in his next bout and knocked out Gogi Knezevic to win the vacant WBO European title in March 2017.

He lost the chance to regain the title after losing to Ireland's Luke Keeler at the SSE Arena in April 2018, but he became European champion for a second time that December after beating Ferenc Berki in Belfast.

Another unanimous decision defeat by Keeler saw his title defence come to an end, and his last fight came in November 2019 when he lost to English fighter Danny Dignum.

Cummings had planned to return to the ring next month, however a medical report said "one more fight could potentially be too many".

He added: "I've fought hard, I fought with my heart on my sleeve for 20+ years, I bled, I entertained, but it's time to walk away, healthy, and start the next chapter of my life."