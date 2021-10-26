Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Middleweight Lauren Price has won the Olympic, world, European and Commonwealth titles

Olympic boxing champion Lauren Price says she is still "sitting on the fence" as she weighs up whether to take up an offer to turn professional or stay as an amateur.

The 27-year-old says her historic middleweight gold at Tokyo 2020 has "opened doors" and she could decide to turn professional in the coming weeks.

But Price says she is taking her time to make the right decision.

"I've just got so many opportunities," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"Doors are opening for me. I'm in a great position.

"The main thing everyone keeps saying to me - even past boxers who've been on the programme - is don't rush anything. So that's what I'm going to do.

"I'm going to sit back, speak to the people I trust and go from there."

On Wednesday Price was announced as the winner of the inaugural Olympian of the Year award - voted for by the public - in the 2021 National Lottery Awards.

Wales' first Olympic boxing champion has seen her popularity soar in her home nation and beyond, with hundreds of people lining the street in Ystrad Mynach as she returned home from Tokyo in August.

"I can't go outside my front door now without someone asking for a picture - it's great," she said.

"The support I've received has been amazing.

"It's been crazy. Up and down the motorway, going to different events. It's life-changing really. The people I've met as well. I'm enjoying the ride. It's a whirlwind."

But among the celebrations, Price is turning her attention back to the boxing ring.

Though thankful for the break after a long and intense Olympic build-up and competition, she returned to full-time training in Sheffield two weeks ago.

Price has been on the GB Boxing performance programme since 2017.

Prior to that she would work as a taxi driver on weekends to fund her training.

Since she became a full-time athlete, the middleweight has won the Olympic, world, European and Commonwealth titles and credits the "world class" GB programme for helping her to the pinnacle of her sport.

A decision on her next move is likely to follow in the coming weeks but whatever she decides, she says she is determined to continue her success.

"I've ticked every box as an amateur," she continued.

"I'm sitting on the fence at the minute but I'm in a really good position if I do go pro.

"I just want to go on and keep achieving. Whether that's winning another Olympic gold or turning professional and winning all the belts, earning some money doing it.

"Over the years I've been supported by my nan. It'd be nice to give something back to her. So we'll see."