Last updated on .From the section Boxing

WBC belt holder Chantelle Cameron faces IBF champion Mary McGee on Saturday

Chantelle Cameron is bidding to take a huge step towards becoming undisputed light welterweight champion when she faces Mary McGee on Saturday night at the London O2 Arena.

The Northampton-born fighter defends her WBC title against IBF champion McGee, with the Ring magazine title on the line for the first time in the division.

"This is going to be my toughest fight yet and something I've been screaming for years now," she said.

"I've always said I want to face a tough champion and I've got it.

"I never change, so, I want to make an exciting fight and Mary's going to bring that to the ring as well. I feel like my engine is better, I don't stop.

"It's all I visualise, all I see, unified champion."

It is a big night for women's boxing with Cameron stepping up to the main event following the withdrawal of Dillian Whyte last week.

While Cameron was quietly confident, McGee provided some needle as she reacted to Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn framing a question to his fighter that used the words "when you beat McGee".

"You said beat," McGee replied. "I didn't come all the way across the pond just to get beat, it's going to be a rumble in the jungle, like in the Ali days, she's not going to just beat me believe that."

What does the tournament format mean?

Kali Reis defends her title against Jessica Camara later this month

Tournament formats are under used in boxing with some notable exceptions, such as the World Boxing Super Series. Generally boxing politics, commission influence and rival promotions make it difficult for fighters to pen deals for tournaments, but Hearn was able to come to terms with Cameron, McGee, Canadian Jessica Camara and WBA champion Kali Reis to take part in an undisputed tournament format.

The winner of the mini tournament will be crowned the undisputed champion at light welterweight and if Cameron beats McGee, she will move on to face the winner of Camara v Reis - who fight on 19 November on another Matchroom card in America.

Cameron says she has no preference about who she would like to face in the final, which is expected to happen in early 2022.

"Tournaments are exciting," Cameron told BBC Sport.

"I've got a lot of respect for Mary, she's a great champion. Well experienced and it's going to be a cracking fight.

"She's going to come at me and try and knock me out. I think it'll be an unanimous points win for me."

'It's the one thing I'd change'

Chantelle Cameron wants longer rounds for women fights

While Cameron's career is going from strength to strength, the 30-year-old believes the female ranks still has a lot of developing to do.

One hotly debated topic is the issue of three-minute rounds. At the moment women are sanctioned for two-minute rounds only and championship fights are scheduled for 10, rather than the standard 12 in the men's game.

Sanctioning bodies have said introducing three-minute rounds would be a safety issue for women, but Cameron said it would be the one thing she would change about boxing.

"It's the one thing I'd change, three-minute rounds," she said.

"I'd prefer three-minute rounds. I think it'd suit my style more. I don't think it's going to happen if I'm honest. It's a shame.

"If it does happen it'll be a good few years. Why shouldn't we do three-minute rounds? I don't know about everyone else, but I train three-minute rounds with the boys.

"The boys fight three-minute rounds. If we really want equality then we need three-minute rounds."